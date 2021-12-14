Aaron Carter claims he broke up a Dancing with the Stars couple’s engagement

Aaron Carter on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Aaron Carter appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2009 during the show’s ninth season.

During that season, he teamed up with pro Karina Smirnoff, and the two ended up eliminated in Week 9, finishing the competition in fifth place.

However, what happened behind the scenes caused all sorts of problems.

While it was denied up until now, Carter is now saying all the rumors were true, and he shattered a Dancing with the Stars couple’s relationship, leading to them breaking off their engagement.

Aaron Carter claims he broke up a Dancing with the Stars couple

Aaron Carter appeared on the Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast and made some shocking claims that actually line up with the previous rumors.

Carter said that while he was training on Dancing with the Stars, he and his partner Karina “hooked up.” He then went on to say that the hook up led to Karina and her fiance Maksim Chmerkovsky breaking off their engagement.

Maksim broke off the engagement while the season was still airing.

To add insult to injury, Carter then said he told Karina he didn’t want to be with her either.

“Karina and I just didn’t click, and we were about to win, and then she got mad at me because I basically didn’t want to be with her,” Carter said.

Carter then said in the podcast that Karina was so mad that she didn’t want to partner with him anymore on the show and was stomping on his feet with her heels and even kneed him in the crotch once during their live performance.

What makes this surprising is that Carter previously said that the rumors were false.

“It is completely false,” Carter told Us Weekly back in 2009. “We are two people who like to be out and about, and if it were true, you would have seen us out together already! And we would have been caught. There is nothing going on.”

Karina also denied it, saying “we are doing the time without doing the crime.”

Maksim and Karina stuck around DWTS after breakup

However, when Maksim broke off the engagement, he told PEOPLE that “I feel completely betrayed. I’m done.”

Karina went on to appear as a pro on Dancing with the Stars for 11 more seasons, winning in Season 13 with J.R. Martinez. Her 18 seasons was the fourth most ever by a pro on DWTS. She has been engaged three times, but never married.

Maksim was a pro for 17 seasons on Dancing with the Stars. He ended up dating another DWTS pro in Peta Murgatroyd in 2012, and they married in 2017. Maksim and Peta have one child, a son named Shai.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The show should return to ABC in late 2022.