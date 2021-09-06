A total breakdown of Jenny’s tourist visa and why Sumit is letting her down on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

An in-depth look at Jenny Slatten’s tourist visa. Pic credit: TLC

Jenny Slatten’s Indian tourist visa seems to be causing her more headaches than she thought it would. The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star was fuming after her visa renewal was denied.

But what exactly is the Government of India’s E-Visa, and what does it entail? Like most countries, a regular/eVisa and a valid passport are mandatory to be granted access for travel to India.

The India Tourist Visa is a multiple-entry visa that allows qualified applicants short stays in India for tourism purposes. The guidelines show that a visa holder must successfully leave India every 90 days to keep their documents valid.

The Indian government introduced the E-Visa back in November of 2014, and it was aimed at making the entire visa process simpler. The primary goal of the online visa was to help applicants avoid having to visit an embassy or consulate.

Jenny Slatten must leave the country

Like all other applicants, Jenny’s tourist visa would be valid for 365 days from the date of issue. The government website states that eligible visa holders can travel to India in the name of tourism for up to 90 days at a time.

Jenny has stated more than once that she was expected to leave the country every six months, but the visa timeline was halted due to the COIVD-19 restrictions.

An applicant can only stay 180 days at a time for business purposes unless they are nationals from Canada, Japan, UK, and the USA, who are allowed to say for six months.

The India Tourist Visa is for things such as vacations, sightseeing, transit while on a cruise, or to take part in a short yoga program.

Jenny and Sumit at the lawyer’s office. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Ways fans watched the first two episodes as Jenny faced the realization that she may have to go back to America again since Sumit once again is refusing to marry her.

Jenny was scared she would be deported

The Palm Springs native woke up to learn that her visa had been rejected. Luckily, there was just a glitch on the government website, but it was too close a call for Jenny.

For the past ten years, Jenny and Sumit have been in a relationship, but she is losing patience because he is not doing anything to show that he is committed. Many think that Sumit losing his passport was an easy escape plan.

Jenny did draw a line in the sand when their lawyer asked if she would give up her American citizenship. She said she had worked too hard for her whole life to give up her social security payments and that she would not become an Indian citizen, which would require her to relinquish her US citizenship. Instead, she was told about a loophole that would allow her to stay in the country.

All she would have to do is become a Hare Krishna. Jenny was less than sold on the idea, but she has realized that she is slowly running out of other options.

Jenny can’t afford another scare like her visa being denied and is finally at her wit’s end when it comes to Sumit’s lack of empathy or understanding.

