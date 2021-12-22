90 Day: The Single Life star Stephanie Matto would date Tania Maduro, says they ‘could be a power couple’

Stephanie Matto revealed that she would date Tania Maduro and said they would make a “power couple.” Pic credit: TLC and Discovery+

90 Day: The Single Life star Stephanie Matto thinks she and Tania Maduro “could be a power couple” if they dated.

Stephanie recently opened up about the possibility of dating her castmates from the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

90 Day: The Single life star Stephanie Matto thinks she and Tania Maduro would make a ‘power couple’

Talking with Domenick Nati on his radio show on Tuesday, Dec. 21, Stephanie discussed whether she would date anyone from the franchise and if so, who it would be.

“If you had to date any cast member from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, who would it be?” Domenick asked Stephanie.

Stephanie took a deep breath and pondered the question for a few seconds before responding.

“I think Tania,” Stephanie revealed. “If she was single, I was single, we were both together single, maybe we could be a power couple.”

Tania is technically single these days after she and her husband Syngin Colchester announced they’re divorcing.

In October, after four years together, Tania and Syngin confirmed they were both single. Syngin even surprised viewers when it was announced he joined Season 2 of The Single Life, alongside Stephanie.

Another factor that would come into play if Stephanie and Tania were to date is Tania’s sexuality.

Stephanie is openly bisexual, but Tania was married to Syngin and seemingly has only had relationships with men.

However, Tania sparked rumors when she was spotted while out partying with a mystery woman last month whom she called her “date.”

However, 90 Day Fiance fans accused Tania of bluffing about dating a woman and felt she only did it for attention.

Stephanie Matto admits to another woman she’d date from the 90 Day Fiance franchise

Stephanie admitted that there was another 90 Day Fiance franchise cast member who she would consider dating.

“I would also date, uh, Jeniffer, on my season of 90 Day: The Single Life,” Stephanie divulged. “She’s so pretty. She’s beautiful.”

Currently, Jeniffer is involved with another cast member from the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Jeniffer and Jesse Meester have been romantically involved and 90 Day: The Single Life viewers have watched their romance blossom during Season 2.

As for Stephanie’s personal life aside from dating, the 90 Day Fiance star recently started selling her farts in a jar and is making a mint, having already pulled in over $90,000.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life can be streamed every Friday on Discovery+.