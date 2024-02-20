90 Day: The Single Life shocker: Natalie Mordovtseva breaks up with Josh Weinstein

Natalie Mordovtseva’s quest for love has been charted on 90 Day Fiance for several years now, and there has been another bump in the road in her search for happiness.

Monday’s new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life found Natalie questioning Josh Weinstein’s lack of commitment to her.

Ultimately, the 38-year-old realized the relationship was no longer working for her, and it all came to a head on the latest episode of the TLC hit.

Natalie had seemingly come to terms with her decision before the words escaped her mouth, revealing that she thought their relationship would be in a different place after moving from Florida to Los Angeles to be with him.

One of Natalie’s most significant sticking points is that they’ve been an item for two years, and she was never once invited to his home and never got to meet his children.

Natalie told him she was “one in a million” and deserved a “great man.”

Natalie was wasting her time with Josh

“I don’t want to waste my body, my mind, my feelings for a guy who doesn’t fight for me, who doesn’t care about me,” she complained to him.

“You’re f***ing weak,” she added before revealing she couldn’t be next to a man “who is weak.”

In one of the most surprising moments of the series, Josh agreed that he hadn’t been there for her but maintained he would always care for her.

He said that his life is “very complicated” and conceded that maybe she needed to be around somebody who didn’t have kids, “that you can start your own family with.”

Josh stated that there was no way he could give her what she wanted.

Josh stunned Natalie with an apology

He subsequently apologized as Natalie burst into tears, with the Ukraine native later declaring that she knew Josh was not the man for her.

“It’s not him, and he knows it, too.”

When alone, Natalie opened up to feeling alone in the U.S. and how she felt unsure of her next move, but she knew she deserved “to be loved.”

Is this the end of Natalie’s journey on 90 Day: The Single Life?

It certainly seems like she’s still in communication with Josh.

Natalie’s time on 90 Day: The Single Life may not be over yet

We’re unsure if they’ll be back on-screen together, but somehow, producers keep filming Natalie’s antics, which leads us to believe she’ll either get back together with Josh or re-enter the dating scene.

Fans have had many issues with the relationship and recently voiced their concerns about Josh paying Natalie’s bills.

Natalie first appeared on 90 Day Fiance Season 7 with Mike Youngquist and returned the following season.

They subsequently appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? but their relationship imploded as Natalie quarreled with Mike’s mom, Trish, and struggled to adjust to life in remote Sequim.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.