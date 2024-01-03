90 Day: The Single Life viewers roast Natalie Mordovtseva for relying on Josh to pay her bills

Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life has commenced, and viewers are already sick of Natalie Mordovtseva’s shenanigans.

This season, we’re watching as Natalie — along with former 90 Day Fiance cast members Veronica Rodriguez, Chantel Everett, Debbie Aguero, Tim Malcolm, John McManus (AKA Patrick Mendes’ brother), and Tyray Mollett — look for long-lasting love.

Natalie’s romance with her now ex-boyfriend, Josh Weinstein, is currently playing out this season as the two try to rekindle their romantic connection.

Natalie packed up her life in Florida to move to Los Angeles, where she was hopeful that Josh would help her get on her feet, including providing her with housing and finding her a job.

At first, it looked as though Natalie and Josh were getting along great, but it didn’t take long for Natalie to lose her cool and flip out on Josh.

While enjoying some drinks after a night of rollerskating, Natalie asked Josh to pencil his schedule into her calendar.

When she realized that he would only be with her for two days before he had to be on the road again for work, she went haywire, demanding that he spend more time with her.

Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein get into a huge argument during Episode 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4

Natalie then complained about not having a place to live or a job, and what started as an enjoyable evening soon turned into a disaster.

During a solo interview with TLC’s producers, Josh revealed, “I think Natalie has expectations of just having me full time and, you know, I have obligations.”

“I have to work, I have kids, and I’m giving her every free moment that I have,” he added, hinting that Natalie didn’t appreciate the effort he was putting into their relationship.

Following the episode, 90 Day: The Single Life viewers commiserated with Josh and called out Natalie for depending on Josh to get her life up and running in California.

Natalie’s critics slam her decision to move to L.A. and depend on Josh to support her

On X, formerly Twitter, @GeorgeMossey rhetorically asked, “Why did Natalie move to LA with no money or place to live & expect Josh to worry about all those things for her?”

Pic credit: @GeorgeMossey/X

“Natalie is just too much. She wants josh to fund her life but doesn’t want him to work,” commented another fan of the show.

“Honey just move near a country club & try to find some old rich guy to con,” they added.

Pic credit: @Dc5fanMary/X

One of Natalie’s critics didn’t mince words when they suggested that the Ukrainian native not rely on Josh to support her but instead “get a f**king job.”

X user tells Natalie to get a job. Pic credit: @rimongelluzzo/X

Natalie and Josh’s romance was a tumultuous one

Natalie and Josh’s relationship was certainly a rollercoaster of emotions. Their up-and-down love story had 90 Day Fiance fans curious about the status of their relationship for months.

The last time we had any proof the two were still cordial was in March 2023, when the duo shared matching videos to their Instagram Stories.

In the short clip, the couple sat inside a car at night at an undisclosed location. Josh flashed a peace sign to the camera as he recorded himself and panned to his side to reveal Natalie, who blew a kiss to their followers.

Shortly after, Natalie scrubbed all evidence of her and Josh’s relationship from her Instagram feed, seemingly proving they had called it quits.

Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.