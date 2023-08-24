90 Day: Pillow Talk cast sound off on Wayne’s 40k crypto loss

Wayne Cornish was squirmish and visibly uncomfortable during a recent chat with his fiancee, Holly Weeks, and we eventually found out why.

The 90 Day: The Other Way couple was discussing their future, which involved the dreaded money topic.

Wayne doesn’t have much of that, because he invested a hefty sum in the cryptocurrency market, and let’s just say it didn’t pay off.

However, Holly did not know the extent of Wayne’s financial struggles after his business took a nosedive.

The South African native dropped the news on Holly, who was shocked to hear that her fiance was broke.

She finally realized why he was insistent that they could not take a honeymoon after getting married, because well, there’s simply no money left.

Wayne reveals he lost $40,000 in crypto investment

During the awkward conversation, Wayne finally decided to fess up and tell Holly everything.

“I’ve pumped like about 40k into this…into crypto,” he confessed.

That’s when Holly started to put things together and realized why they couldn’t afford a honeymoon, and she wasn’t too happy about it!

That, by the way, was also the reason why Wayne was so adamant that he didn’t want to move — although Holly expressed that she didn’t feel safe in his home, and rightly so.

Wayne noted in his confessional that despite his home being broken into several times, he simply could not afford to move out. However, he hadn’t yet fessed up to Holly about the state of his finances.

After he finally confessed, she expressed her disappointment.

“You hurt someone that loves you so much, and someone that sacrificed everything, you hurt me,” said Holly.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk cast sound off on risky crypto business

The 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk cast had some dramatic reactions to Wayne’s revelation that he invested $40,000 in cryptocurrency and lost it all.

Some of them could relate, while others noted that they stayed away because of the risks.

“Oh my God it’s like uh uh, that is way too risky,” exclaimed Debbie Aguero.

David Toborowsky had a similar reaction and remarked, “Oh the crypto, he might as well flush it down the drain.”

Meanwhile, Wayne is the only TLC star who jumped on the crypto craze and lost.

After the scene played out Anny Francisco confessed, “I put 2000 in that s**t, and I’m losing my money.”

However, there was at least one winner in the bunch, Sumit Singh, who revealed, “I invested in crypto, I made money.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.