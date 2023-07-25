90 Day Fiance viewers think Holly and Wayne are involved in some shady business — Here’s why

If you ask 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers, Holly Weeks and Wayne Cornish are up to something fishy.

During Sunday’s episode, we watched Holly and her mom, Judy, arrive in Wayne’s native South Africa to settle in before their wedding.

It was Judy’s first time traveling outside the U.S., and she was taken aback by some of the extreme security measures that Wayne had in place at his home.

Wayne explained that the crime rate in South Africa is high, especially during load-shedding, when electricity is cut for up to eight hours at a time.

Since his home has been broken into numerous times — three times in the last six months, with burglars even killing his dog during the third break-in — Wayne took it upon himself to install a device in his garage that would douse intruders with pepper spray.

Like many other homes in the area, Wayne also has barbed fencing, cameras, and other security measures surrounding his property.

However, after watching the scene, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers felt something was off with Wayne and Holly.

Some felt that Wayne is likely involved in some corrupt business, while others deduced that Holly is on drugs based on her demeanor.

Commenting on the clip on 90 Day Fiance’s Instagram page, The Other Way viewers posted their theories online.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers speculate that Wayne Cornish and Holly Weeks are up to no good this season

“Maybe he has something illegal going on in that house!” speculated one viewer.

Another viewer noticed that something was “super off” about the scene, asking, “What is happening?”

One Instagram user from South Africa felt Wayne “exaggerated” about the crime in his area and assumed that the reason he’s taking such strict safety precautions is because he’s “doing some dodgy business with dangerous people.”

Viewers also think Wayne is involved in something fishy. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Another South African native said that Wayne’s scene painted their country in a bad light, adding, “I smell a fish.”

While Wayne came under fire for some suspected unscrupulous behavior, Holly wasn’t exempt. In fact, she reminds quite a few 90 Day Fiance fans of an alum from Season 4 of The Other Way, Kris Foster, who was labeled a drug addict last season.

“More cooked than Kris lolz,” read one of the comments, with another commenter writing, “She is Chris 2.0 major issues!”

Others flocked to the comments to assume that Holly was “drugged up” and “high as a kite” and theorized that “something is off about her.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are convinced that Holly is on drugs. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

There are plenty of red flags already in Wayne and Holly’s storyline

Like the majority of couples within the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Holly and Wayne aren’t exempt from red flags in their relationship.

When Holly arrived in South Africa, Wayne seemed more concerned about her skimpy attire than welcoming her to her new country.

Judy was worried about her daughter’s safety, especially since Holly doesn’t have any other friends or family in South Africa while living nearly 9,000 miles from her loved ones in Utah.

On top of the distance, crime, and Wayne’s preoccupation with the way Holly dresses, they only have one week until their wedding. And Judy is living with them, acting as a chaperone to ensure they remain chaste until their wedding day like good Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Holly just arrived in South Africa, and already all signs point to a disaster waiting to happen. We have a feeling there’s a lot more drama to come from this couple this season, so buckle up and enjoy the ride.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.