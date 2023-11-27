90 Day Fiance’s Nikki Exotika undergoes latest cosmetic procedure: ‘I didn’t feel a thing’

Nikki Exotika is certainly no stranger to cosmetic surgeries and in-office nips and tucks.

The 90 Day Fiance Season 10 newbie recently underwent her latest procedure, and she’s thrilled with the results, which will only improve with time.

Nikki posted a video to her Instagram feed, sharing the process with her 1.4 million followers on the social media platform.

In the Reel, Nikki visited Dr. Nicole Bell, dubbed “Thee Lip Doctor.”

Nikki sat in Dr. Bell’s chair for the procedure as she explained to her followers that she was getting some “rejuvenating” done.

After Dr. Bell numbed Nikki’s neck and explained the procedure, she got to work inserting threads into her skin.

In the caption of her post, Nikki explained, “I went to see @theelipdoctor for threading on my neck. Such an amazing experience at her office. I didn’t feel a thing you should book your appointment with her today.”

Nikki also offered her followers a discount code, adding, “You will thank me later. I can’t wait to see more of my results.”

What is neck threading?

So, what exactly are threads, and how are they used to improve one’s appearance? According to the Academic Alliance in Dermatology, during the procedure, “skin is lifted and tightened using Polydioxanone (PDO) threads.”

“These threads are anchored and inserted into different layers of the skin using needles, instantly lifting and tightening sagging skin.”

As we mentioned, Nikki has a penchant for cosmetic procedures and surgeries, and has been open about the work she’s had done to transform her appearance.

Here’s a list of the plastic surgeries and procedures Nikki has undergone to transform her appearance

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Nikki, who has dubbed herself the “Million Dollar Barbie,” has spent over $1 million on plastic surgeries and other procedures.

Her laundry list of surgeries and procedures includes rhinoplasty, breast augmentations, Adam’s apple removal, facial feminization surgery, multiple eye surgeries (including one to change her eye color), calf implants, Botox injections, gender reassignment surgery, shaving her forehead/brow bone, an endoscopic brow lift, hair transplants over scars, temporal lift for a “cat-eye” effect, several nose job revisions with rib grafts, cheek implants, buccal fat removal, veneers and dental crowns, braces, chin implants, jaw filing/chin recontour, lip lift, mid-face/neck lift, ear pinning, voice surgery and therapy, liposuction, a butt lift, silicone injections, eyebrow microblading, silicone removal, and scar revisions.

Nikki’s latest procedure is listed on Dr. Bell’s website as a two-hour-long procedure when performed as a vertical facial restoration, and the deposit amount alone is $500.

But, after already dropping more than $1 million on her appearance, we think it’s safe to say that Nikki doesn’t have a problem paying the going price for her latest procedure. And since PDO threads increase collagen production over time, Nikki can enjoy her results for up to two years.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.