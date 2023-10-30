What surgeries did Nikki Exotika have? Here’s a look at the 90 Day Fiance star’s $1 million transformation

90 Day Fiance newbie Nikki Exotika didn’t always look as she does today.

The self-dubbed “Million Dollar Barbie” has undergone quite a few surgeries and procedures over the years to achieve her current aesthetic.

Nikki — a 47-year-old transgender woman whose legal name is Nicole Sanders — underwent sex reassignment surgery as a teenager, and her quest to perfect her appearance has remained undying.

Nikki quickly became addicted to going under the knife and has dedicated years of her time and millions of dollars to reach her appearance goals.

Altering her appearance has taken years of work and a ton of money, and she’s opened up about the multitude of work she’s had done to transform herself into the over-the-top blonde-haired, blue-eyed entertainer that she is today.

Here’s a look at every procedure and surgery Nikki has undergone to reconstruct herself over the past three decades.

Nikki Exotika has shelled out $1 million on surgery to achieve her exaggerated appearance

Nikki’s first experience with plastic surgery was at the age of 18 when she had a nose job. From there, Nikki admitted that her plastic surgery journey “took off.”

Following her rhinoplasty, Nikki had breast augmentation, her Adam’s apple removed, five more nose jobs, facial feminization surgery, multiple eye surgeries (including one to change her eye color), calf implants, Botox injections, and eventually, gender reassignment surgery at the age of 20.

Among Nikki’s other surgeries that total $1 million worth of work is a laundry list of procedures, including shaving her forehead/brow bone, an endoscopic brow lift, hair transplants over scars, temporal lift for a “cat-eye” effect, several nose job revisions with rib grafts, cheek implants, buccal fat removal, veneers and dental crowns, braces, chin implants, jaw filing/chin recontour, lip lift, mid-face/neck lift, ear pinning, voice surgery and therapy, liposuction, a butt lift, silicone injections, eyebrow microblading, silicone removal, scar revisions, hair extensions, tanning, and of course, makeup and lashes.

Not only has Nikki invested a boatload of cash into surgeries, but the Barbie wannabe has also shelled out hundreds of thousands of dollars on procedures such as fillers, facials, and peels.

Nikki says she has ‘gallons of silicone’ in her body

“I’ve had over a million dollars of surgery. I only did the calculation recently and struggled to remember everything I’ve done to myself,” she admitted.

Unabashedly, Nikkie added, “My body has had gallons of silicone. I’ve spent a lot on changing everything from my head to my toes, breasts, and body.”

“I didn’t just want to be pretty; I wanted to be gorgeous, stunning, the ultimate – I never wanted to be the girl next door… I wanted to be the sexy b***h down the block.”

Achieving a look as unique and elaborate as Nikki’s certainly takes dedication and a padded wallet, but it appears that neither was an issue for the 90 Day Fiance freshman.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.