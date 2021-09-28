90 Day Fiance’s Kenny pointed out interesting information about his dog Truffles’ appearance on The Other Way

Kenny’s dog Truffles got special ait time which prompted Kenny to post about it. Pic credit: TLC

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Kenny’s dog Truffles had a small cameo, which led to Kenny posting something interesting he noticed about Truffles on social media.

During Truffles’ appearance, an introduction name tag was given to her so the audience could know who she was. Kenny found that to be adorable and shared the fun fact in an Instagram story.

There have been plenty of other 90 Day Fiance cast members whose pets were given air time, like Colt Johnson’s cats, Natalie Mordovtseva’s rat, and Big Ed’s dog Teddy, but it is rare that pets will get their own name tag on-screen.

Kenny Niedermeier’s dog Truffles got her own name tag on the latest episode of The Other Way

Kenny’s dog Truffles has been a staple of the show since Kenny’s first appearance in Season 2 of The Other Way when he drove from Florida to Mexico with her as his co-pilot.

Truffles’ senior status and charming presence are what may have led producers to give her her own introduction and name tag banner when the camera panned to her during the latest episode.

Kenny took to Instagram to share the proud moment he noticed was interesting about the episode and Truffles’ appearance.

Kenny took a screengrab of Truffles from the episode and pointed remarked, “Awe, how many 90 day fur babies got their own name tag?!”

Kenny shared an interesting point about his dog Truffle’s feature on The Other Way. Pic credit: @kenneth_90day/Instagram.

Stephanie Davidson’s cat Cooper was another 90 Day Fiance fan favorite pet

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance alum Stephanie Davison also had a pet that stole the hearts of 90 Day fans and drew a lot of attention online.

Her 20-year-old cat Cooper was very present on the show when she was at her home in Michigan. He appeared in most scenes with her there and her dietary choice for Cooper got critics talking. She fed him Key Lime pie flavored yogurt, which many viewers thought was contributing to his declining health.

Stephanie Davidson’s cat Cooper was another 90 Day Fiance pet that got some air time and was beloved by viewers. Pic credit: TLC

Cooper’s longevity amazed fans just as much as Stephanie’s quirky behavior around him did, making him one of the most talked-about pets in 90 Day Fiance history.

Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.