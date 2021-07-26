90 Day Fiance’s Chantel Everett angrily messaged a fan page that reposted her wild video

Chantel messaged a fan page who posted about the wild video she made over the weekend. Pic credit: TLC

During a wild bachelorette weekend with her girlfriends, 90 Day Fiance’s Chantel Everett shared several live videos on her Instagram account that were pretty graphic and included a nip slip from Chantel.

Many fan pages reposted Chantel’s videos but she took aim at one of the most popular 90 Day Fiance sources, @that_mommy_says_bad_words, and sent them a DM about posting her video.

Chantel brought up taking legal action to the fan page, which is when Chantel got hit with facts and the conversation got shut down by @ that_mommy_says_bad_words.

Chantel Everett takes aim at fan page that reposted her raunchy videos

Chantel’s public Instagram Live video where she danced sexily was blasted all over social media and had the internet buzzing with shock from what they saw from the usually reserved Chantel.

The video that sparked her anger and the need to reach out was from her Instagram Live and depicted her shaking her butt and her friend slapping it.

Chantel’s angry and threatening DM to @that_mommy_says_bad_words was shared by the fan page whose response to the message seemed to quiet Chantel since she didn’t say anything else.

Chantel wrote, “Hi. I don’t appreciate you recording my live. You do not own the rights to my video, as my image is copywritten. You need to recall the video from the blog, or charges can and will be pressed. The videos and images need to be deleted or my attorney will be contacting you.”

@that_mommy_says_bad_words reacted to Chantel by remarking, “I didn’t record your live. Someone sent me the video clips. I hope you’ve harassed every other page that posted your live also, hate for them to feel left out.”

The well-liked fan page then came at her with legal facts.

They said, “Just spoke to my legal representative and there’s not a damn thing I’m criminally or legally liable for, so sorry, but the threat didn’t work and I’m not taking s**t down. Maybe don’t act a fool on your live next time and people won’t record and distribute it. Have a great evening.”

The 90 Day Fiance spinoff The Family Chantel has not been renewed by TLC

Chantel and her husband Pedro were popular enough on 90 Day Fiance and Happily Ever After? that they went on to have two seasons of their own spinoff The Family Chantel.

The TLC show has not been renewed for a third season and Pedro and Chantel have been relatively quiet on social media aside from this abnormal drama Chantel created.

It’s possible the couple will return in some capacity to another spinoff so viewers will have to keep up to date with the 90 Day Fiance franchise activity.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.