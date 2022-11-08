90 Day Fiance: Zied Hakimi flexed his axe throwing skills

Zied Hakimi did a no-look axe throw that impressed Rebecca Parrot. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Rebecca Parrott recently confirmed that she and Zied Hakimi are not only still in a relationship, but also still having fun together.

Rebecca shared a video taken inside a place where they went axe-throwing.

In the video, shared initially on TikTok and then reshared on Instagram, Zied was looking straight at the camera as he had an axe in position to throw with one hand.

Without looking where he was throwing it and instead right at the camera, Zied chucked the axe down the lane. Zied then said something to the camera, but music was already playing over it, so viewers couldn’t hear what he said.

Rebecca panned the camera to film Zied as he walked down to take the axe out of the wood. He did not hit a bullseye, but he did make it inside the ring to count for points.

Zied had a big smile on his face as he pulled out the axe and started walking back up the lane. In the caption, Rebecca wrote, “Ummmm… #sexy #axethrowing #rebeccaandzied #90dayfiance.”

Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi are 90 Day Fiance franchise alums

90 Day Fiance fans first met Rebecca and Zied on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days when Rebecca traveled to Tunisia to meet Zied for the first time in person after talking online for a year.

Their communication and cultural differences were apparent, but the pair ended up getting engaged on that trip, and Rebecca filed the K-1 visa paperwork.

Rebecca had previously brought another North African man to America on a K-1 visa, so she worried that Zied’s access might get denied.

He got approved, and the pair’s road to the altar was filmed on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance as they had a COVID-19-era wedding.

Since then, the pair has been featured on 90 Day Diaries several times.

Rebecca and Zied are back living in America

On 90 Day Diaries, after Zied got his green card, he told Rebecca he was going to move back to Tunisia for a while and invited her to come.

Rebecca did not like being told that Zied would go to Tunisia with or without her, but decided to uproot her life and go along.

The pair lived in Tunisia for a while before ultimately returning to America.

Zied had immigration issues getting back to America because he did not have a Canadian visa, so Rebecca had to fly without him. Zied eventually made it back to America, and the pair began their lives in America again.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.