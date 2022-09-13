90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya enjoys work and play in bustier and expensive designer bag

Yara Zaya showed off a fresh designer outfit to 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Yara Zaya is admittedly bougie, but it hasn’t stopped her from stunting anyways.

Yara recently stepped out onto the streets of geotagged New Orleans to show 90 Day fans how much she really does love beige as she said in the latest episode of Happily Ever After?

The first photo that Yara shared captured her whole outfit as she was wearing white ankle jeans adorned with a Louis Vuitton belt. She coupled that with a beige bustier top with matching white and beige Gucci shoes.

The second photo Yara posted was taken more close up where onlookers could see her light-blue colored shades accessorized with a gold chain around her neck and a white and gold wristband.

Yara’s handbag, a beige Louis Vuitton purse, was the centerpiece of her outfit in both shots — although the second shot captured the bag closer up.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers can look forward to more content from Yara both on and off camera, being that she is active on social media.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren squashed their drama with Jovi’s mom Gwen Eymard

Already this season on HEA, Yara and Jovi described that they had issues with Jovi’s mom Gwen over her not wanting to help Yara out as much as Yara wanted while Jovi goes away to work.

They met up with her to hash out the drama and Gwen said she was not a Ukrainian grandma who would babysit or nanny whenever. She apologized for not spelling that out to Yara but said she would try to help out more while Jovi is at work.

It seems things are okay between the mother and daughter-in-law because they have a prank war going on between them and Gwen recently posted a cute video with Yara and Jovi’s daughter Mylah.

What can Happily Ever After? viewers expect from Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren this season?

The war in Yara’s home country of Ukraine and Yara’s perspective on it will be focused on this season, as will Yara, Jovi, and Mylah’s trip to Prague to visit Yara’s mom.

Yara’s postpartum life as a mom mixed with her changing relationship with Jovi will also be examined.

Jovi has been well documented both on social media and on the show saying that if he and Yara did not have Mylah they would not be together.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.