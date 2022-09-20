90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya enjoys football game with Jovi Dufren in bustier top and white pants

Yara Zaya looked stylish at a Saints game with Jovi Dufren. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alumni couple Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya recently enjoyed themselves while out at a New Orleans Saints football game, which Jovi apparently had to convince Yara to go to.

Jovi and Yara appeared to have good seats on the lower level towards the center of the field, and both posed with smiles on their faces.

They were both wearing glasses that seemed to have ornamental gold feathers on them that sat around their foreheads.

Jovi wore a heathered white shirt that said “Saints” across it along with their logo of a fleur de lis, while Yara had no Saints merchandise on.

Yara opted to wear high wasted white pants belted with a Louis Vuitton belt paired with a green bustier top.

In Jovi’s caption, he wrote, “After almost 3 years; finally convinced her to go to a Saints game. Maybe next time we will win!!”

Yara Zaya recently wore the same pants and belt

Yara recently shared photos from an apparent photoshoot she had on the geotagged streets of New Orleans.

The high-waisted white pants and Louis Vuitton belt she wore at the football game appeared to be the same in the photo she paired with a similar bustier top but in beige.

Yara’s expensive-looking Louis Vuitton handbag was a focal point of Yara’s shots.

Yara had paired the look with light blue-shaded sunglasses and white and beige Gucci shoes.

During one of the already aired episodes of Happily Ever After this season, Yara said that her favorite color was beige, and she reasserted that notion in the caption of her stylish post.

Jovi has said he and Yara would not be together if they did not have a child

A hot topic regarding Jovi and Yara’s relationship both on and off the currently airing seventh season of Happily Ever After? is whether they would be together if they didn’t have a child.

Yara got pregnant with their now-three-year-old daughter Mylah a few weeks after arriving in America from Ukraine on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.

This season on Happily Ever After?, viewers will hear Jovi talk about how he and Yara would probably not be together if it weren’t for their daughter.

On his Instagram Stories during a Q&A with 90 Day fans, Jovi doubled down on that sentiment which viewers have yet to hear Yara’s response to.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.