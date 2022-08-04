90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya does happy dance as she spends a day without Jovi and Mylah

Yara Zaya did a happy dance for 90 Day Fiance fans as she celebrated being alone without her husband or daughter. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like 90 Day Fiance alum Yara Zaya may have been yearning for alone time away from her husband Jovi Dufren and their daughter Mylah because she just posted a happy dance in their absence.

The 27-year-old Ukrainian native shared a video where she filmed Jovi walking away down a hallway with a backpack and suitcase while pushing Mylah in a stroller.

The video then cut to Yara, who pretended to cough along with the background audio effects before the video cut once more to show Yara wiggling her hips happily alone in her home.

Jovi and Yara have been traveling and shopping lately and appear to have spent a lot of time together as a family.

Jovi and Yara first appeared on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, where Yara arrived in the US, got pregnant quickly, and endured a COVID-19 era pregnancy.

The popular couple then appeared on Season 6 of Happily Ever After? and are set to be cast members in Season 7. The pair have also been featured on 90 Day Diaries, and Yara had a segment on 90 Day Bares All.

Yara Zaya does happy dance for alone time away from Jovi Dufren and their daughter

Yara posted an Instagram Reel where she waved goodbye to Jovi and Mylah with the description, “When the husband took baby and went visit his mom for a day. And I stayed home alone 😂.”

The video then showed Yara pretending to cough along with the audio over the clip before the video cut to Yara pretending to cough again, this time in her home alone.

As she proceeded to do a happy dance wiggling her body up and down with a smile on her face, over the video, a caption read, “When your husband took the baby and left you alone for the day.”

In the main caption to Yara’s video, she wrote, “When your husband took the baby and left you alone for a day👏🏻😂 time for a warm bath and a glass of wine😂.”

Jovi Dufren opened up recently about he handles stressful toddler situations

During an Instagram Q&A with 90 Day fans, Jovi answered questions about how he deals with difficult toddler situations.

He said when Mylah throws tantrums in public places, he takes her outside to cool down and asserted that “90% of the time,” that strategy works.

Jovi also talked about having good and bad days and just taking them as they come with a toddler. He did reveal that his favorite age that Mylah has been is how old she is now, which is almost two.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.