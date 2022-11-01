90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya claps back at critic asking why she needs help with one child

Yara Zaya claps back at an online critic. Pic credit: TLC

Yara Zaya is getting a lot of backlash following the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and she had to clap back at one commenter.

Yara recently complained that Jovi Dufren’s mom, Gwen Eymard, wasn’t doing enough to help with their two-year-old daughter Mylah, so she was overjoyed to reunite with her mom in Prague.

After her mom promised to be a full-time babysitter, Yara got excited at the prospect of living in Europe and even made plans to house hunt.

However, one Instagram user lashed out at Yara after she posted photos from her trip to Prague and called her “privileged” for wanting help when she only has one child.

“I don’t understand why she feels like she needs so much help with just one child. Geez you’d think she had 5 kids the was she goes on and on about Miss Gwen not helping her enough,” reasoned the critic.

“Now her and her mom talk constantly about how her mom can take care of Mylah for her. Talk about privileged,” continued the Instagram user.

However, Yara didn’t let the comment go unanswered.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya claps back at a critic

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star clapped back at the critic and noted, “Because maybe you don’t know but I have job!!! I make money and I’m human sometimes I need help!!”

Meanwhile, the Instagram post in question showed Yara and Mylah in their matching pink outfits as they enjoyed Prague.

Mylah wore a pink fur hoodie paired with matching pink sneakers, black leggings, and a white beanie.

Yara opted for a pink leather jacket with a white top and white pants, and she also added sneakers for the fun day out.

90 Day Fiance viewers bash Yara Zaya

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Yara dropped a surprise on Jovi and told him that she wanted to buy a home in Europe and maybe move there. However, viewers weren’t too happy when Yara expressed her feelings about America.

“So now she doesn’t like America after she’s gotten all these paid endorsements? [sic] I really like her but disappointed in her wording about not liking America…” said one commenter.

One critic bluntly stated, “So you hate America? Stay there then.”

“She became Americanized. Took the money from America from her show and now fashion, and is leaving Jovy high and dry. She claims to miss Ukraine, but peddles her fashion everyday in America…” added one commenter.

“I wish you will loose your green card weil you don’t like America, as you sad clearly and hate everything about this country,” said someone else.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.