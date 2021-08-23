90 Day Fiance: Yara talked badly about Angela, but only behind her back

Yara talked badly about Angela behind her back. Pic credit: TLC

Angela caused quite the scene at the Happily Ever After? Tell All by showing everyone her breasts, berating and verbally abusing Michael and his Aunt Lydia, and getting caught in a lie. With that said, Angela has a reputation for bullying anyone who says something against her.

Yara took the opportunity to speak badly about Angela’s behavior, but only after she had left the stage. It could be that Yara was too scared of Angela’s wrath to say anything about Angela’s volatility to her face.

Yara essentially talked badly about Angela behind her back to get her opinion across without causing drama on stage.

After Angela stormed off the stage, Yara commented, “She’s just too much. She’s all over the place. I understand she’s in pain but she’s just too much. She’s extra.”

If Yara said those things to Angela’s face she would more than likely have Angela jumping down her throat with a finger in her face if history is any prediction.

Yara’s choice to avoid confrontation with Angela was probably wise but does speak to the general cowardice of the 90 Day Fiance cast members to tell Angela that her behavior is unacceptable.

Will Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya stay together after their 90 Day Fiance fame?

Jovi and Yara had some major marriage problems on Happily Ever After? this season with Yara even threatening that she would go back to Ukraine.

Jovi thinks that they don’t have a healthy balance when it comes to their social life compared to marriage and parent life. He feels like finding a balance will make them be in a better place with their marriage. Yara conversely thinks that Jovi’s view is selfish and that he needs to step up more as a husband and father.

Yara dropped a bomb at the Tell All and said that she hasn’t gotten her period in a while and might be pregnant. She said if she is pregnant, that she definitely will go back to Ukraine so she could have her mom’s help. Jovi agreed to step up as a partner and father and said he would do whatever it takes to keep Yara happy.

