90 Day Fiance: Yara and Jovi share funny tidbits about their first meeting

90 Day Fiance Season 8’s Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya have had a busy few weeks, trying to keep up with one baby, with rumors of another floating around, these two have had a lot going on. But that didn’t stop the two from taking a moment this week to share some funny memories about how they met.

Yara and Jovi reveal how they met

In a post to Jovi’s Instagram, the 90 Day Fiance alum and his wife, shared how they met in the first place and started it all.

The post featured a video compilation of the two talking about their fateful first meeting.

After a few false starts and test shots, Jovi got around to sharing how it all began. He said that he was traveling a lot during the time he met Yara and had downloaded a travel dating app and had met Yara through that. The two started talking and eventually decided to meet up, which apparently turned into a spicy first-date hookup.

Jovi joked that Yara was always embarrassed about the messages she had sent him over WhatsApp when they first began talking. Yara agreed as she said they made her sound like a “dummy.”

Jovi and Yara laughed as they recalled the messages and Jovi went on to say what they included as Yara did an impression of how she sounded on them. Jovi said Yara had told him that she liked surfing and tennis although Jovi pointed out he’d never actually seen her play tennis.

Jovi added that the only time he’d seen her surf was when the two were in Bali and she almost got taken out by the waves. Yara rebutted his claim by saying she was drunk.

Jovi and Yara have come a long way

It seems like a lifetime ago that we met Jovi the party boy who liked to drink whiskey at 8:00 am and Yara the young purse-loving Ukrainian girl on 90 Day Fiance Season 8.

The couple’s lives look a little different now after the birth of their first child, a daughter they named Mylah.

The couple currently spends their time taking care of their now one-year-old daughter, and appearing in various 90 Day Fiance shows.

While the second pregnancy rumors around the couple, ended up being false(turns out Yara was only pregnant with a food baby) Yara did say she wasn’t pregnant again “yet.”

So it’s possible baby number two could be just around the corner for this couple.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+