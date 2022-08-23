90 Day Fiance: Ximena Cuellar dances in small shorts and crop top

Ximena Cuellar danced for 90 Day Fiance fans in shorts and a crop top. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 star Ximena Cuellar might not be in the spotlight on any shows at the moment, but she does try to show off through social media.

Ximena likes to wear tiny and tight outfits and show off her dance moves, which is just what she did in her recent TikTok videos.

25-year-old Ximena is a mother of two by two different men and has been using her Instagram and TikTok to also debut different guys that she appears to be dating.

Colombian-born Ximena was on Before the 90 Days with Mike Berk, who traveled down to South America to meet Ximena and her kids for the first time.

Ximena became disgusted by Mike’s hygiene and flatulence, and that distaste soured their relationship.

However, Mike returned to Colombia a second time only to be broken up with officially by Ximena.

Ximena Cuellar danced in a small outfit for 90 Day Fiance fans

Ximena shared several dance videos on her TikTok and also reshared one of them on her Instagram.

In the first one, Ximena had the camera angles up as she wore a pink patterned crop top with low-waisted shorts. Most of her tattoos were visible as she danced, swaying her hips back and forth towards the camera.

She moved back in the frame and then forward again, turning to the side and then all the way around while gyrating her hips.

In the second video, the focus was on Ximena’s backside as she shook her hips very fast to a beat before turning around and dancing slower to reveal that her shorts were unbuttoned.

Mike Berk financially supported Ximena Cuellar and her family

Mike initially lied about how he and Ximena met, saying they connected on an international dating site.

In actuality, Ximena revealed that Mike solicited her on a camgirl website and offered to financially support her if she would get off the site and start dating him.

Mike paid for everything in Ximena’s life, including stuff for her two boys and other family members.

Mike tried to bribe Ximena into getting back with him after they broke up in Colombia with promises of trips and money when he called her during her private interview for viewers to listen in on.

By the time of the Tell All, Ximena said she did not love Mike and that they weren’t in a relationship but that he was still financially supporting her.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.