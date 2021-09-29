90 Day Fiance viewers think Tania and Syngin are trying to get publicity, share confusion over their relationship status

90 Day Fiance viewers speculate about what the deal is with Tania and Syngin. Pic credit: TLC

Tania and Syngin have been making 90 Day Fiance viewers wonder recently whether they are broken up or not. Both of them have been taking part in questionable social media moves that have been making onlookers wonder what their deal is.

The Season 7 90 Day Fiance couple garnered a lot of attention over the years from their continued appearances on spinoffs like Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Diaries, Bares All, and 90 Day: Foody Call.

Syngin has been active on social media recently with another woman while Tania has been apart from him partying and replying to flirtatious messages from followers on Instagram.

Many fans watching their messy situation play out on social media were shocked when Tania posted a warm birthday/anniversary message with pictures for Syngin and Syngin responded lovingly. Critics are thinking that they are trying to drum up publicity for another 90 Day Fiance spinoff push, with some even thinking Syngin will be on The Single Life.

90 Day Fiance viewers believe Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester are appearing to have controversy for publicity

Tania made a birthday post for Syngin which included a series of pictures from throughout their relationship. The sincere caption also made it seem like their relationship is not over like many fans have been led to believe.

Many confused followers in the comments asked questions regarding their relationship status.

One follower wrote, “I don’t think his new girlfriend is going to appreciate the love you” while another commented a similar thought.

Someone else remarked, “I thought y’all broke up.”

90 Day Fiance viewers commented on Tania’s confusing post to Syngin. Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram

A Reddit thread was started titled, “WHAT IS GOING ON” that dove into the post by Tania.

Redditors in the discussion that followed speculated on what might be going on.

One critic said, “Open relationship wouldn’t really surprise me with this couple. I think it might be semi hush so it can be a story line for TLC.”

Another person assessed, “It doesn’t really seem like they’ve broken up, they both comment on each other’s photos and he has photos with the other girl, but they’re not romantic photos. I think it’s just something to keep people interested when they inevitably are on another season lol.”

Redditors also shared their opinions on the Tania and Syngin situation. Pic credit: @u/cellar_royale/Reddit.

Syngin Colchester has been spending time apart from Tania Maduro and with a mystery woman

Syngin reposted a Tiktok from a woman named Erin he has been getting close to in Arizona. In the video series, the two of them do their hot chip challenge together and seem to have a very friendly rapport.

Tania has been in Rhode Island partying with her sister during Syngin’s apparent vacation. The post Tania made for Syngin’s birthday threw breakup rumors into question for followers of the couple who will have to stay tuned for the next bit of drama from them.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.