90 Day Fiance viewers slam Bilal for his attitude towards Shaeeda

90 Day Fiance viewers noticed that Bilal’s demeanor and attitude towards his fiancee Shaeeda Sween were contentious during the latest episode, and they called him out on social media for it.

Both Bilal and Shaeeda acknowledged that there was tension between them over their unresolved issues, but Shaeeda tried to bring out positivity in Bilal.

She did so by trying to get him and his children to participate in yoga with her as the instructor. Bilal continued to have an attitude and blamed Shaeeda for making him feel unnerved even after the yoga class.

The experience Shaeeda tried to create did not work in turning Bilal’s sourness around, and 90 Day viewers thought he was unjustifiably remaining upset.

90 Day Fiance viewers took aim at Bilal Hazziez

Bilal’s behavior and ill feelings towards Shaeeda that were present in the last episode of 90 Day Fiance rubbed viewers the wrong way.

On Instagram, a popular 90 Day fan account made a meme that showed Bilal telling Shaeeda, “When you stress me out, I like to get away.”

Above the still image, the meme remarked, “Shaeeda: *literally nothing*.”

Followed by a colon after saying, “Bilal,” to indicate what he said on the show.

Other 90 Day viewers jumped into the comments to give their take on what they saw from Bilal and Shaeeda’s interaction.

One top comment read, “She will have a life full of his lectures. Life is too short for all that.”

Another popular notion read, “He is intolerable…. She sets him off for doing the smallest things and you can tell she is really trying….”

While someone else questioned, “So confusing how people keep leaving him.”

Yet another critic wrote, “Lmaoooo He stresses me out. Run girl!!!!!”

90 Day fans on Twitter were also talking about the uncomfortable interaction.

One viewer wrote, “Ohhhh Bilal is a narcissist. The silent treatment and making sure Shaeeda knows that she messed up and is the reason for his poor behavior — girl get out.”

Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween still have to make a decision on the prenup

Bilal has made it clear to Shaeeda that he wants a prenup, but the whole idea and Bilal’s approach have rubbed Shaeeda the wrong way.

The tumultuous couple still has to hash out the details of the prenup, and Shaeeda has to decide if she wants to relent to it at all.

90 Day Fiance viewers should keep watching to find out how their next serious talk about it will go down.

