90 Day Fiance viewers react to the first day of Geoffrey Paschel’s domestic violence trial

As Geoffrey Paschel’s trial entered its first day, 90 Day Fiance fans shared their reactions on social media. Pic credit: TLC

There was an outpouring of 90 Day Fiance viewers who wanted to share and comment on the first day of Before the 90 Days former cast member Geoffrey Paschel’s domestic violence trial.

He is being charged with aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault stemming from an incident that happened on June 9, 2019.

Kristen alleges that they got dinner and had drinks and that there was an issue with jealousy. She then claimed that when they got back to her house, Geoffrey repeatedly smashed her face into the hardwood floor, dragged her up the stairs by her neck and hair, and slammed her into walls.

Photos of her injuries right after the incident and while they evolved were shown to the court as were pictures of the blood at her house. Testimony from Kristen, her neighbor who she sought help from, and the officer who had bodycam footage questioning Kristen about the incident all took the stand.

Geoffrey maintains his innocence and he and his lawyer assert that Kristen was overly intoxicated and sustained the injuries herself as she was leaving her house.

90 Day Fiance fans who followed the trial on its first day shared their opinions on social media.

An Instagram page, @thrtruthaboutpaschel, is dedicated to exposing Geoffrey’s shady past and wary behavior so as to protect women from him in the future.

They shared multiple posts about the trial on their Instagram page and one particular post shared a photo from the Court TV trial proceedings that was originally posted by a 90 Day fan page.

Their caption for the disturbing image read, “This is the injury Geoffrey claims Kristen (the victim) inflicted upon herself…we have no words. Completely shaken.”

They continued, “More pictures of the victim and the crime scene showing blood all over the house. Geoffrey deserves the maximum penalty for this. Absolute monster.”

The same 90 Day fan page that posted Kristen’s photos from the trial shared a picture from a different part of the trial when Kristen took the stand.

They captioned, “Geoffrey’s former fiance just took the stand at his assault trial. It’s live on Court TV on YouTube. This poor girl has to relive the events of what allegedly (I have to use that phrase since the trial is ongoing) happened that day.”

Another well-known fan page posted a screengrab of Geoffrey at the trial and stated, “October is domestic awareness month.”

In the comments section of the post, other 90 Day viewers shared their feelings about the trial.

One person talked about the pictures and said, “As soon as they posted those pics the case was over for him.”

Another said that Geoffrey give them, “Ted Bundy vibes.”

Someone else asked, “Didn’t he have similar charges from two other women as well?”

People gave their opinion on the trial. Pic credit: @truecrime_jankie/Instagram

Part two of The Geoffrey Paschel trial will take place on Thursday

The Geoffrey Paschel trial will continue and it is unclear if Geoffrey will take the stand to defend himself against the allegations. Either way, the proceedings will be televised on Court TV.

Geoffrey had a relationship with Varya Malina on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days and there is still speculation swirling that the two may still be together.

The Geoffrey Paschel trial will continue on Wednesday, October 7 at 10 am EST.