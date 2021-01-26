90 Day Fiance viewers blast Stephanie for buying Ryan’s love, insist he is using her

90 Day Fiancé fans mock Stephanie and Ryan’s relationship following their reunion on episode 8: Unsure and Insecure. Pic credit: TLC

Stephanie Davison is 90 Day Fiance’s latest sugar mama accused of attempting to buy her much younger fiance’s love.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance introduced viewers to Stephanie, 52, who owns a medical spa, and her 27-year-old boyfriend Ryan, who is from Belize.

Unlike most 90 Day Fiance couples, Stephanie didn’t meet Ryan on a dating app. They met in person while she was on vacation in his home country and quickly began a long-distance relationship.

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Stephanie flew to Belize to reunite with her fiance after they haven’t seen each other in 10 months. In an attempt to repair their damaged relationship, the 90 Day Fiance star bought Ryan several gifts including a $3,000 watch.

Ryan’s reaction to the gifts set eyebrows raising.:

“To be honest, I would rather have the money than all these gifts,” Ryan said to a producer during the episode. Viewers were quick to call the comment a red flag with many suspecting the couple won’t last.

The 52-year-old has her reservations about going through with the K-1 visa and confronted Ryan about texting other women. During the latest episode, she demanded to look at his phone but it appears that he covered his tracks.

Despite her criticizing her fiance for cheating, Stephanie is yet to reveal that she slept with his cousin.

Viewers react to Stephanie and Ryan’s reunion

90 Day Fiancé fans were quick to poke fun at the couple’s relationship dynamic with one mocking the American celeb’s gullibility.”So Stephanie didn’t think Ryan would delete evidence of his extracurricular activities prior to her arrival?” One viewer said on Twitter.

The 90 Day Fiancé viewers had many reactions on Twitter to Ryan and Stephanie’s relationship.

When the couple had dinner, Stephanie questioned whether her fiancé anticipated that she will ask to go through his phone. After hesitating, Ryan claimed that he did not know — an explanation she quickly accepted.

Stephanie gives Ryan a ring to propose

Stephanie, who secretly pays Ryan’s salary, also supplied the ring for him to propose with. The 27-year-old expressed his determination to move to America and claimed that he will win back her trust and love before popping the question.

It is unclear how Ryan will react to Stephanie secretly paying his salary or her confession about sleeping with his cousin Harris, which will air on next week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance Season 8.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.