90 Day Fiance viewers are curious about what happened to Angela’s tattoo

Angela Deem’s breast tattoo movement after her surgeries was a hot topic among Happily Ever After viewers. Pic credit: TLC

Angela not only wore a very revealing outfit during Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All but she also flashed her breasts to the camera and fellow castmates. As a result, viewers got a clear picture of what happened to Angela’s morphed breast tattoo.

When she was heavier-set, the tattoo was noticeable on the top of her right breast. It depicted two hearts, one with the name “Angie” in it and the name in the other heart was blacked out.

After Angela’s recent weight loss, breast reduction and lift, and then breast enlargement surgeries, the tattoo appears to have traveled down her body closer to her nipple.

The drastic change to Angela Deem’s breast tattoo was very noticeable to Happily Ever After? viewers

One 90 Day Fiance fan page, @90dayboomboom, highlighted Angela’s traveling breast tattoo in a comparison post.

The picture on the top of the post was of Angela on her wedding day where her tattoo can clearly be seen on the top of her breast. A close-up picture of Angela’s breast from the Tell All was posted below for comparison.

The banner across the top of the post reads, “Angelas chest tattoo turned into a nipple tattoo…”

The caption for the post was that of shock from the fan page. They remarked, “Can someone please tell me how the hell this happened?!”

Will the Happily Ever After? Tell All be the last of Angela Deem within the 90 Day Fiance franchise?

Angela has verbally abused Michael throughout their time within the 90 Day Fiance franchise, with Angela even threatening physical violence against him multiple times. Her abuses are spelled out in a reignited petition to urge TLC to ban Angela from the network.

With other 90 Day cast members getting fired for less egregious offenses, viewers really want to see TLC send a message by not condoning her seriously offensive behavior. Larissa was fired for showing her breasts on a cam site, Babygirl Lisa was kicked off for a racist comment, and Paul and Karine were let go amid domestic abuse allegations.

All three of the apparently fireable offenses Angela has committed.

Angela has also bullied other cast members and threatened violence against fan pages who have called her out.



Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All airs on Sunday 8/22 at 8/7c on TLC.