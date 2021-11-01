90 Day Fiance: Varya Malina answers whether she regrets moving to America

Varya used her social media to discuss if she regrets moving to America. Pic credit: TLC

Lots of negative attention has been swirling around former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Varya Malina amid her support of and relationship with Geoffrey Paschel, who was convicted of aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault against an ex-fiance.

With all the drama surrounding Varya and her presence in America, the controversial 90 Day alum shared a post on Instagram where she reflected on whether she regrets coming to America.

Vayra used a video montage and the caption of her post to answer the question she claims to get a lot recently.

Varya Malina shared whether she regrets moving to America

In an Instagram video that included a mashup of different videos taken about her experiences in America, Varya answered whether she regrets moving to the states.

The videos included pool and beach times, intimate moments with Geoffrey, rock climbing up an ice wall, a clip of her with her and Geoffrey’s dog, and views from a hotel she stayed at.

The caption that accompanied the video read, “The most common question I get asked lately is ‘DO YOU REGRET MOVING TO AMERICA?'”

She answered, “Starting life over is always hard, sometimes depressing, but never boring. You learn so much everyday, your brain doesn’t have time to rest. As a result you get lots of experiences and personal growth. I consider it as a good asset for protection of Alzheimer’s disease.”

Many 90 Day Fiance viewers are disgusted by Varya Malina’s support of Geoffrey Paschel after his guilty verdict

Varya deactivated her Instagram account after Geoffrey’s guilty verdict was read, which was proof to many at the time that they have continued to be involved with each other. They both have tried hard to keep their relationship a secret and have not posted anything together since their time on Before the 90 Days.

Varya decided, however, to make an Instagram comeback and doubled down on sharing her relationship with Geoffrey after her friend and fellow 90 Day cast member Natalie Mordovtseva exposed her and Geoffrey’s union.

Varya asked her followers for financial support for Geoffrey and she was widely criticized for the blind and insensitive action. Varya never addressed the victim in the case, who was together with Geoffrey while he was supposed to also be in a relationship with her.

