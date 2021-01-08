90 Day Fiance: Usman Umar flaunts lavish home he got using Cameo money

90 Day Fiance star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar is now a proud homeowner.

The soon-to-be ex-husband of Lisa Hamme showed off his brand new digs on social media and credited Chrissy Teigen for it. See Usman’s lavish crib and why he’s grateful to the famous model.

90 Day Fiance: Usman Umar flaunts new house

Usman Umar continues to cash in on his reality TV fame, even after his time on 90 Day Fiance. Baby Girl Lisa’s ex recently reaped the fruits of his hard work, on and off camera.

In an Instagram post, SojaBoy revealed he is now officially a homeowner in Nigeria. Usman shared a glimpse of his new digs. The rapper only showed the exterior of the house but it’s more than enough to tell that his new home is lavish.

90 Day Fiance’s Usman Umar revealed that the money he used to build the house came from his income on Cameo. Apparently, he got a lot of bookings for personalized videos, enough for him to save up money.

However, SojaBoy’s Cameo experience hasn’t been an easy one. Previously, he accused his ex-wife Lisa Hamme of stealing over $30,000 from his first Cameo payment.

Usman later claimed that his ex-wife used the money to buy herself a new car. However, Lisa vehemently denied such accusations.

Usman shows gratitude to Chrissy Teigen

Meanwhile, Usman Umar thanked model Chrissy Teigen for helping him to be on Cameo. The 90 Day Fiance cast member credited John Legend’s wife’s supposed “petition” to bring him on the platform.

Usman said the company reached out to him after seeing Teigen’s request and told him to create an account. Since then, he’s been getting bookings, including one from Teigen herself.

SojaBoy is not the only 90 Day Fiance who has been making good money on the personalized video app. Other cast members who have jumped on the bandwagon include Darcey Silva, Tom Brooks, Colt Johnson, David Toborowsky, Annie Suwan, and more.

90 Day Fiance: Lisa Hamme updates

Lisa Hamme has been teasing a potential romance on social media lately. The 90 Day Fiance star intrigued her followers after sharing photos suggesting that she already moved on from Usman Umar.

In one of her posts, Lisa shared a photo of a pair of earrings that spelled out “BGLisa.” She then captioned the snap with, “Ty for the beautiful earrings!!! Mr. Right did it again.”

90 Day Fiance’s Lisa Hamme also shared a photo of roses, saying, “Love is blooming!” She even used the hashtag “ifyouknowyouknow,” hinting that she finally found the one. However, Usman Umar’s ex-wife has yet to introduce her supposed new man on social media.

Usman, on the other hand, continues to enjoy the single life. Recently, he’s been caught leaving flirty comments on Brittany Banks’ sexy posts. He’s also busy working on his rap career.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.