90 Day Fiance update: Are Ariela and Biniyam still together?

We’ve seen a lot of Ariela and Biniyam lately on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way as this couple tries to navigate some extreme cultural differences and adjust to life with a newborn at the same time.

Naturally, that has led to many arguments between Ariela and Biniyam, as well as clashes with his sisters. It seems that everyone has an idea of what they want for baby Aviel based on their own religious and cultural beliefs.

Now that Ariela’s parents are in town, she’s no longer outnumbered, and we’ve already seen that her parents are quick to speak up on her behalf, even in times when she’s already given Biniyam’s family what they want.

How will Ariela and Biniyam raise baby Aviel?

We already saw that last night on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way when Ari’s mom asked about how she and Biniyam planned to raise their son.

This is a valid question because Ariela is Jewish, and Biniyam is an Ethiopian Orthodox Christian. While these religions have some things in common, like circumcision, they are drastically different when it comes to beliefs about Heaven and Hell.

That is a huge issue for Ariela, who had an adverse reaction to the mere mention of Hell. Ariela freaked out when Biniyam’s sisters suggested that an unbaptized baby would go “straight to Hell” if it died.

She told Biniyam that these mentions of going to Hell would be enough to send her packing. That upset his sisters, who likened her threats to what Biniyam’s ex-wife did to him when she left him and took their son with her.

Ariela agreed to baptize her baby, rationalizing they would put some water on him, and everyone would be happy.

Ariela’s mom pointed out that, by baptizing him, it’s an agreement to raise him in that religion, something her parents didn’t think Ariela planned to do.

Can Ariela trust Biniyam?

As if the conflict over how to raise their baby wasn’t enough, Ariela and Biniyam are also struggling with trust issues.

It’s no secret Biniyam works in a club as a singer and dancer. He’s out many nights a week and doesn’t come home until very late due to his work schedule.

While Ariela says that she fully supports him as an artist, she clearly doesn’t trust him as a man.

We saw right before Ariela’s parents flew in, Biniyam was on his phone, and Ari wanted to know who he was talking to. The way Ariela snatched that phone out of Biniyam’s hand was proof she is suspicious.

As a new mother in a foreign country with literally no local support, that can be a very daunting feeling.

Are Ariela and Biniyam together now?

As with other 90 Day Fiance couples, Ariela and Biniyam are working overtime to keep their relationship status quiet.

On social media, both posted family photos featuring each other, making it look like they are still together, or at least still on good terms.

However, Ariela recently shared a photo of herself with baby Avi that doesn’t look to be taken in Ethiopia based on the house.

That raised more questions about whether she and Biniyam broke up or if she just came to the U.S. to visit her family.

There’s really no way to tell if these two are still together or not based on their internet activity, and they are clearly working hard to honor their TLC contract.

We likely won’t know if Ariela and Biniyam are still together until the Tell All. But based on what we know and on the age of their baby in pictures of Ari and Biniyam together, we’re going to assume that they are together unless they say differently.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.