90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco says she’s ‘dating lightly’ after ‘toxic’ relationship with Ronald Smith

90 Day Fiance alum Tiffany Franco can’t seem to keep her business off social media amid her breakup with Ronald Smith.

Tiffany often uses Instagram Q&As to answer whatever questions her followers throw at her, and frequently she gives away a lot of personal information and throws shade at Ronald.

Tiffany recently answered one particular question about her dating life and where she is with things of that nature.

Tiffany Franco reveals to 90 Day Fiance fans that she is ‘dating lightly’

Tiffany tends to share a lot of information about what is going on with her and Ronald and how she is feeling about her perception of things.

This was the case when Tiffany did a recent Q&A on Instagram where she fielded questions from her followers about her life.

One interesting and burning question the mother of two addressed was whether she was dating anyone.

Tiffany responded, “I am dating (lightly) I think I’m too fresh out of a (toxic) rep To jump head first into anything blindly. if anyone fantastic comes along, GREAT..but if I have to wait till I’m healed that’s perfect too.”

Ronald Smith has completley moved on to someone new and Tiffany Franco is mad

Ronald released a cute montage video with the new woman named Lauren in his life. She went to visit him in South Africa and the pair seem quite into each other.

The video seemingly bothered Tiffany who reminded observers that she and Ronald are still married on paper and that she thinks it was in poor taste to share the relationship the way they did.

Tiffany even accused Ronald of using Lauren as a pawn in his relationship with her, an accusation that Ronald vehemently denies.

Nonetheless, Tiffany and Ronald have one biological daughter together and Ronald took on the role of father to Tiffany’s son Daniel who became extremely attached. Ronald claims that Tiffany keeps the kids from him and uses manipulation tactics to try and control Ronald’s ability to talk to them.

Tiffany denies this so there is no clear truth in the matter. In any case, Ronald and Tiffany have a rough road ahead in trying to work together to come to a custody arrangement and clear strategy in raising the kids amid their hurt feelings at one another.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.