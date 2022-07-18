90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco reveals ‘nip and tuck’ plans after 80 pound weight loss

Tiffany Franco opened up to 90 Day Fiance fans about wanting to “nip and tuck” after losing 80 pounds. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Tiffany Franco touted her 80-pound weight loss to fans during a Q&A and detailed the extensive plastic surgery she now wants.

The 31-year-old mother of two had bariatric surgery in June 2021 after being inspired by the results of her 90 Day Fiance costar and friend Angela Deem’s success with it.

Tiffany stated that she was only 18 pounds away from her goal weight since having the surgery but wanted to undergo some “nip and tuck” because she has “the BEST surgeon” in her area.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Tiffany in Season 1 of The Other Way when she intended to move to South Africa with her son Daniel to live and marry her on-and-off-again partner Ronald Smith.

While the pair did get married in South Africa during that season, they also found out they were expecting. However, Tiffany did not feel comfortable in South Africa and chose to move back to the US with Daniel and start petitioning for a spousal visa for Ronald.

Since then, they have been featured on What Now? and the pitfalls of their relationship were featured in Season 6 of Happily Ever After?.

Tiffany Franco talked to 90 Day Fiance fans about the “nip and tuck” she wants

Through her Instagram, Tiffany did a Q&A with fans where she was asked about the weight she lost and hopes for the future.

Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

Specifically, a fan questioned, “How have you lost weight? Look amazing.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

To which Tiffany replied, “Lost 80 lbs. Had sleeve surgery June 15 2021.”

Another curious fan asked, “Do you want to keep up losing weight or maintain it at this point?”

Tiffany replied, “I’ve lost 80 and I’m 18 lbs away from goal weight but then I want to nip and tuck.”

She explained, “Brachioplasty, breast lift with fat transfer, 360 tummy tuck, and thigh lift/lipo. Thinking about all of these because the BEST surgeon is in my area and makes me ENVY his patients results haha.”

Tiffany proceeded to tag the doctor she praised.

Tiffany Franco recently dropped over $3000 on her hair

Tiffany recently revealed to 90 Day Fiance fans on Instagram that she got hair extensions and was honest about how much they cost.

The 90 Day star said she paid $3055 for her extensions and said they would last 4 to 5 months depending on how they were taken care of.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.