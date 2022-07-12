90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco has a message for women who ‘try to break other women down’

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco is tired of seeing women attack other women. Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Tiffany Franco had a message for haters, specifically women that tear other women down.

The 30-year-old mother of two has been at the forefront of controversy with her on-and-off-again South African husband, Ronald Smith.

Tiffany’s message to 90 Day critics could be in response to something or someone in particular, but she did not spell that out in her post.

On social media, Tiffany has put Ronald on blast many times, and both of them made their latest nasty breakup very public. They since appear to have gotten back together, which could add to any backlash Tiffany may be facing.

Tiffany Franco delivers a message to women ‘who try to break other women down’

Tiffany used her Instagram to share a sassy and short video of herself delivering a message to certain kinds of women.

In the video, Tiffany had messily styled hair, makeup, and a filter as she stood looking in a direction, not at the camera.

Over the video was a message that read, “When women try to break other women down.”

A song played for a few seconds before one spot in the song alluded to saying no about something. At that time, Tiffany brought her hand up to her neck and did an across motion to signal the no, or to cut something out, gesture.

The caption of Tiffany’s video read, “No no no.”

Tiffany did not expand on exactly what she meant by posting the video or if she was the one who other women were trying to break down.

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith appear back together

As recently as last week, Tiffany gave rise to speculation about her and Ronald’s relationship status by posting a video in bed with a man who had the same tattoos as Ronald.

Neither Tiffany nor Ronald has come out and said they are officially back together, but that incident was not the first indication of their reignited marriage.

In April this year, Tiffany shared a screenshot of her falling asleep on the video chat with Ronald.

Around that time, Tiffany shared a video from her and Ronald’s wedding, while Ronald deleted any trace of his girlfriend off Instagram.

At the center of Tiffany and Ronald’s marriage is Tiffany’s son Daniel from a previous relationship, who thinks of Ronald as his father and their young daughter, Carley.

