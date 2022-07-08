90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco shares video in bed with husband Ronald Smith?

Tiffany Franco made 90 Day Fiance fans wonder if she was back with her husband, Ronald Smith. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Tiffany Franco fanned the flames of speculation that she and her estranged South African husband Ronald Smith are back together.

She did so by sharing a conspicuous selfie in bed next to a man that appears to have the same tattoos as Ronald.

Tiffany and Ronald had a nasty and public breakup in the second half of 2021 that played out on Instagram and culminated in Ronald showing off his new girlfriend.

Tiffany hurled claims that Ronald was trying to get back with her, and Ronald asserted that Tiffany was trying to break up his new relationship and keep their kids from him.

In the last few months, Tiffany has dropped hints that she and Ronald have been working on things, as has Ronald.

Tiffany and Ronald were featured on Season 1 of The Other Way, followed by appearances on What Now? and Season 6 of Happily Ever After?.

Tiffany Franco teased 90 Day Fiance fans by possibly being in bed with Ronald Smith

Tiffany used her Instagram to share a video of herself looking coy in bed, smiling next to a man asleep. She put a white man’s bearded face emoji over the sleeping person.

There was a visible tattoo on the shoulder of the sleeping man, which looked very similar to her husband Ronald’s arm tattoo.

The post was not geotagged, so it’s hard to say if it was taken in South Africa, America, or even if it was a current or archived video.

Nonetheless, Tiffany’s post gives much cause for speculation.

90 Day Fiance fans voted on who was most likely to get back together

Tiffany and Ronald had their venomous breakup around the same time that Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester announced their split ahead of Syngin’s appearance on Season 2 of The Single Life.

A popular 90 Day fan page on Instagram made a poll that asked viewers which couple was most likely to get back together.

The result actually came very close, with the 90 Day audience voting 51% that Tiffany and Ronald would get back together versus Tania and Syngin’s 49% of votes.

That goes to show that 90 Day fans have had a strong opinion that both couples may possibly get back together.

