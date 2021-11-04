90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think Ellie overreacted in anger towards Victor about their house

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think Ellie overreacted towards Victor while they were fixing up their hurricane-damaged house. Pic credit: TLC

Ellie got frustrated and upset with Victor during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way for having an attitude with her while they were beginning to fix up their house that was damaged in a Category 5 hurricane.

Ellie felt like Victor was being insensitive about what she had given up to be with him and what she had contributed to getting him back on his feet.

Later on in the episode, they had a talk where Victor explained that he almost died and that he has not been reacting well to that trauma, and Ellie needs to ease up a bit. Ellie agreed to be more gentle but also said that Victor needs to treat her better.

Many viewers thought that Ellie overreacted in anger, pointing to the more significant problems she is bringing into the relationship.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way critics think Ellie Rose was too hard on Victor McLean

Ellie’s angry behavior towards Victor irritated viewers who think that Ellie is being too hard on him considering what he went through with the hurricane.

On Twitter, critics lashed out with their opinions on the situation, with one person digging, “Dear Ellie, Check your privilege. There is no roof on the house and you’re upset that Victor has an attitude. Huh?!”

Another person who watched the episode sided with Victor when they said, “I mean, Victor has a point. He’s entire life got flipped upside down with the hurricane. He has a lot of shit to process and Ellie is not helping.”

One person unleashed their opinion on the situation between Ellie and Victor. Pic credit: @spicenee/Twitter

Someone else dove into the way Victor and Ellie fought. They remarked, “Ellie saying Victor’s angry when his tone has been calm and flat is peak White woman bullshit. Then she curses him out but he’s the aggressor.”

The meme that accompanied the tweet was a woman saying, “Typical Karen behavior.”

There was also a critic who tried to speak on the root of why Ellie was acting the upset way she was in the episode. They said, “Dang, Ellie is salty af…I think Victor’s cheating is the root.”

Victor McLean cheated on Ellie Rose and Ellie is trying to put it behind them

Victor cheated on Ellie seven months before her recent arrival in Providencia. He carried on an entire relationship with another woman, and the only reason Ellie found out was that the other woman messaged her that Victor was her man now. The woman gave details such as the fact they were talking about having children together.

When Ellie confronted Victor, he said it would never happen again and brushed it off saying it didn’t mean anything. He did not fully explain why it happened, and Ellie decided not to pry.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.