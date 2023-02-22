90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers react to new cast member Debbie

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, viewers were introduced to Debbie, who is in a relationship with her Morrocan boyfriend, Oussama.

At 67, Debbie has a 43-year age difference with 24-year-old Oussama, the biggest in 90 Day Fiance history. When speaking about the age gap on the show, Debbie said, “It’s not about age and circumstances, it’s about a deeper level of connectivity.”

90 Day Fiance viewers heard more from Debbie about her personality, history, and connection with poet and artist Oussama.

In a clip from episode three shared by 90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram page, Debbie revealed that she met Oussama on social media after he commented on a picture of her artwork. After continued communication, Debbie said Oussama was “like a tree that takes root in your heart.”

After six months of loving all their commonalities and how Oussama made her feel, Debbie went to Morrocco to meet him in person. Three years later, Debbie is set to move to Morrocco and become Oussama’s wife.

Debbie is a jewelry maker who describes herself as “eccentric,” “quirky,” and unlucky in love after two failed marriages. Debbie has two grown kids, and her son Julian is very vocal against his mom’s relationship with Oussama.

Now that 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have gotten familiar with Debbie and her circumstances with Oussama, they have been reacting to her online.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have mixed reactions to newcomer Debbie

Many 90 Day Fiance fans landed in the clip’s comments to share their opinions.

The top comment came from 90 Day Fiance: The Other way alum Armando Rubio, who said he loved Debbie.

One critic called her out as an “oddball” and “weird,” while another stated, “I got nothing. I’ll just enjoy the crazy 😂.”

A viewer also shared, “Enough with the elder ladies and the young men 😢 How long before he says, ‘but I want a child’?”

90 Day Fiance viewers were divided on their feelings toward Debbie. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Debbie did have a fan in her corner who remarked, “I actually like her; she’s hilarious. I think there’s going to be a lot of drama but also humor.”

More 90 Day Fiance audience members shared their concerns about the cultural and age difference between Debbie and Oussama.

One person went so far as to say, “This couple they are so mismatched and I’ve got a very very very bad feeling that all of them are about to make a very big mistake.”

Other 90 Day Fiance viewers shared their opinions. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Debbie and Oussama will face issues on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Based on the trailer for this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Debbie and Oussama will encounter trust issues in their relationship.

In one scene, Debbie called Oussama a “creepy man,” a term which Oussama agreed with and then some.

At one point, Debbie even scolded, “He took my trust, and he urinated on it.”

Another clip showed Debbie yelling at Oussama, saying, “I’m ashamed of you. You’re weak.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have yet to meet Oussama on the show and hear more about who he is and how he feels about his relationship with Debbie.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.