90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are here for Gabe’s transition explanations

Gabriel (Gabe) Paboga is 90 Day Fiance’s first transgender cast member. He has been teaching his fiancee Isabel Posada and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers a lot about his transition.

During last night’s episode, Gabe and Isabel consulted a plastic surgeon for Gabe’s top surgery. While there, Gabe gave the doctor a detailed history of his bottom surgery (phalloplasty).

Isabel and viewers learned about Gabe’s challenges during his surgery, how his anatomy changed, and how he felt about it, all while considering the top surgery.

Isabel showed her unrelenting support for Gabe and asserted that she loved him the way he was but that decisions about his body were his choice.

Later, Isabel and Gabe sat down for a talk at a cafe, and Isabel asked Gabe all her lingering questions about how his body worked and his transition. They had a fun and informative conversation about Gabe’s body and their relationship, including his physical appearance and functions.

90 Day Fiance viewers have been expressing interest in learning about Gabe’s transition and happiness over Gabe being given a platform to educate 90 Day Fiance fans. Furthermore, viewers are delighted by Isabel and her support and love for Gabe.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers enjoyed learning from Gabe Paboga

Twitter was ablaze with tweets from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers eager to share their support for Gabe and what he spoke about in the latest episode.

One viewer shared a still image of Gabe from the episode where he made a joke and added, “Gabe is teaching us all so much and I’m here for it.”

Gabe is teaching us all so much and I’m here for it 👏🏽👏🏽 👏🏽

#90DayFiance#90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/luFdP1r1AS — Natasha (@Natknowswell) March 13, 2023

Another fan shared a GIF of someone saying, “It’s become a time to educate our country.”

To accompany the GIF, they shared, “TLC is actually being informative tonight with Gabe. This is good to understand education yet not trashy like lots of other unnecessary info we get from weird couples.”

TLC is actually being informative tonight with Gabe. This is good to understand education yet not trashy like lots of other unnecessary info we get from weird couples



#90DayFiance#90DayFianceTheOtherWay pic.twitter.com/8c20NfLYvA — Tim’s Boots (@speaksingifs) March 13, 2023

Someone else shared a GIF of a man nodding in agreement and saying, “Gabe is educating us tonight.”

Gabe isn’t the only one being praised by 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers; fans have also commended Isabel.

Isabel Posada is being praised by 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers for supporting Gabe Paboga

90 Day Fiance fans also weighed in on what they saw from Isabel during the latest episode.

One person shared an image of Gabe and Isabel sitting together, listening to the doctor, and said, “I love how supportive and understanding Isabel is! I love them both as a couple and wish them to have all the happiness.”

I love how supportive and understanding Isabel is! I love them both as a couple and wish them to have all the happiness 🙌💞#90DayFianceTheOtherWay #90DayFiance #90DayFiancetow #90daytheotherway pic.twitter.com/FO2EdJl1Ry — realityfun (@realityfun2) March 13, 2023

Another fan remarked, “I just LOVE the way Isabel and Gabriel communicate so openly, with humor, so honestly, they understand each other, it’s absolutely beautiful and an example for the other couples. I’m rooting for them.”

90 Day Fiance fans praised Isabel. Pic credit: @jessbay00/Twitter

Yet another viewer echoed positive sentiments toward Isabel, saying, “It’s really great that Gabe found Isabel, she is very supportive and understanding.”

It's really great that Gabe found Isabel, she is very supportive and understanding. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/uRQk09n5uy — Dr. Dave The King of Sarcasm (@DaveFlame45) March 13, 2023

What do you think about Gabe and Isabel’s relationship and how Gabe educated 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.