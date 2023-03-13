90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are ‘exhausted’ by Kris and her struggles

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other way is six episodes in, and viewers already have plenty to unpack concerning Kris Foster and her struggles.

Kris moved to Colombia to be with her fiancee Jeymi Noguera. Jeymi and the 90 Day Fiance audience have been hit with a bevy of different personal problems and personality quirks of Kris’.

Jeymi already knew that Kris had Narcolepsy, but she and viewers also learned that Kris had night terrors, serious neck problems that caused her severe pain, and the need for intense neck surgery to correct it. Kris’ need for heavy pain medication was another thing that came up, as was her desire to buy a knife for protection.

Then, during the latest episode, Jeymi and fans learned that Kris had her rare passed-down motorcycle stolen back in Alabama. Kris explained that she would have to fly back to America for the court case prosecuting the person who allegedly stole the bike.

Furthermore, Kris’ neck and back pain grew so bad she was debilitated, and a doctor visited their house and confirmed her need for surgery.

After the latest issues posed by Kris, viewers expressed their exhaustion with her and shared their concern for Jeymi in all this.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers sound off on Kris Fosters’ latest issues

After hearing about more complications in Kris’ life and seeing how they affected Jeymi, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers landed on Twitter to vent their frustrations with Kris.

One critic shared a still image of Kris from the episode and stated, “She’s exhausting. Wakes up every day with a new life changing problem.”

She's exhausting. Wakes up every day with a new life changing problem. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay pic.twitter.com/mfJy2Wz2S6 — 90 Day Fckery (@90DayFckery) March 13, 2023

Another person questioned, “Narcolepsy. Night terrors. A broken neck that needs major surgery. Pain meds. Knife shopping. Now it’s a rare stolen motorcycle?? WTAF?”

Narcolepsy. Night terrors. A broken neck that needs major surgery. Pain meds. Knife shopping. Now it’s a rare stolen motorcycle?? WTAF? 😳😳 #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/O002g9nRrb — Kiki and Kibbitz Productions (@KikiKibbitz) March 13, 2023

Someone else tried to see things from Jeymi’s side and shared their opinion of what they would do in her situation with Kris.

They remarked, “She needs to let her go home. I’d be so overwhelmed that I’d beg her to go home.”

She needs to let her go home. I’d be so overwhelmed that I’d beg her to go home. #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/THLuKvpiGs — RIP Marshmallow 🌈 (@Jaded_Chinx) March 13, 2023

Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera will have a significant blowup this season

The many concerning points presented by Kris this season will only be compounded by struggles between her and Jeymi later.

Based on the trailer for the season, Jeymi and Kris will get into a nasty argument that will escalate.

In the clip, Jeymi yelled that she needed time with Kris, and Kris got upset that Jeymi raised her voice, which prompted Jeymi to tell Kris to “get out.” Jeymi also asserted that she was “tired.”

A later scene shows the pair screaming at each other outside as Kris leaves and Jeymi breaks down in tears.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans have yet to find out if Kris returns to America for the court case, meaning that she and Jeymi’s wedding must be postponed.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.