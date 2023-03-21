90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Kris Foster reveals which ‘direction’ her life is headed

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have already learned about a ton of drama in cast member Kris Foster’s life. Yesterday, she let fans know which “direction” her life was headed in.

Kris moved to Colombia to be with her fiancee Jeymi Noguera and get married. Her trip to Colombia was the first time she had met Jeymi in person, and there was a lot that Jeymi found out that she didn’t know before.

Jeymi knew that Kris was narcoleptic but learned that Kris also had night terrors and severe pain in her neck, requiring serious imminent debilitating neck surgery. Kris’ affinity for weapons and the need for heavy pain medication were also news to Jeymi.

Kris also let Jeymi know that her dad’s prized motorcycle that she inherited was stolen and then found, and she needed to be in court for charges against the person who stole the bike. She needed to return to Alabama the day before their wedding day, which threw significant uncertainty into her relationship with Jeymi.

With all the drama and wild circumstances going on on-screen, Kris responded to a 90 Day Fiance fan curious about where she was geographically and what her plans were.

The comment and response were made on Kris’s post about being in Alabama and getting her bike back there.

Kris shared a video of her bike arriving at the shop. Pic credit: @crazykboog1/Instagram

Kris Foster let 90 Day Fiance viewers know about her future plans

Kris has been posting a lot on Instagram about her motorcycle lately, signaling that she is back in the States.

Given her stateside posts while 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way plays out in Colombia, a follow of Kris’ remarked, “It looks like you’re back in Alabama. I’m thinking permanently 🤔.”

Kris replied, “Right now I’m not permanently anywhere due to my responsibilities. Unfortunately I’m going nonstop in many directions.”

Kris responded to a 90 Day Fiance viewer. Pic credit: @crazykboog1/Instagram

Kris’s response did not give away details about her relationship status with Jeymi or concrete plans for the future. However, it let 90 Day Fiance fans know that Kris has a lot going on in her life.

The latest 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way trailer gave away a big spoiler

At the end of the newest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, a trailer was played for what is still to come this season.

It showed Kris and Jeymi in their wedding attire, signaling that the wedding may very well take place. What is unknown is if Kris decided to stay in Colombia or if they postponed their wedding.

Also still to come this season is a nasty fight between Kris and Jeymi involving tears and Kris taking off.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans will have to keep watching to find out what drama happens next for Kris and Jeymi.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.