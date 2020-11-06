90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Brittany Banks dated Rapper KSlim and he spilled the tea  

90 Day Fiancé star Brittany Banks’ rumored boy toy KSlim has confirmed their relationship and spilled the tea.

Rumors about Brittany and the rapper intensified after she posted a video of herself on Instagram boarding a private jet. KSlim took to Instagram and said that he wanted to expose the 90 Day Fiancé star for being a gold digger.

“She was with me couple of weeks ago,” he wrote. “Dissin yasmen. I took Her on a PJ gave her money and that b***h never once said thank u instead she kept asking for more money. I want to expose her.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

KSlim claimed that he gave Brittany $2,000 and that she stayed with him at an Airbnb for two weeks. He added that he took her to the best restaurants in Los Angeles and San Diego. The rapper also claimed that she accused him of being unstable when he stopped giving her cash.

“Then when I stopped given her money she said I should’ve told her I wasn’t finically stable,” he said.

The rapper also posted videos on Instagram showing himself on the private jet that he boarded with Brittany.

Fans dragged Brittany on Instagram

Instagram users were not kind to Brittany Banks in the comments section of the post and many of the comments were savage. Brittany was accused of being a prostitute and called a narcissist, a sugar baby, and money hungry by Instagram users.

“She has no shame. Its aggravating to see someone be such a narcissist that a human being’s life and safety is not important enough. Keep exposing her y’all!” said one person

“Brittany is like a sugar baby she doing something ‘extra’ for the finer things in life. She ain’t even cute or stable herself 🤦‍♀️🤣,” posted another user.

“In Puerto Rico we call this type of woman cochofles,” wrote a fan.

“Wow. She is just money hungry. And she is not all that for men to be spending money like that on her. She might have a golden vajayjay🤣🤣,” wrote another detractor.

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Cortney Reardanz weighs in

Fans of the show may have dragged Brittany for being a gold-digger, but not everyone had such a negative opinion about the reality star’s dating life.

Former 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Cortney Reardanz wanted to know where there were more men with private planes.

“Where do you find young men with private jets? .. asking for a friend 🧐😂,” wrote Cortney.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.