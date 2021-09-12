90 Day Fiance The Other Way spoilers: Ellie tearfully reveals she hasn’t heard from Victor following deadly hurricane

Ellie hasn’t heard from Victor after a hurricane hits the island. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newbie Ellie Rose got viewers riled up about her relationship with Victor, but now it’s Ellie who’s on edge!

The Washington State native was in a state of panic after a category 5 hurricane hit Victor’s small island of Providencia and she was unable to get ahold of him. The full scene will play out in tonight’s episode but we have a sneak peek of what’s to come.

Ellie is concerned about Victor

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Ellie Rose was in total panic mode after not being able to contact her boyfriend Victor.

Last week we saw the couple discussing their concerns about a hurricane that was slated for Victor’s home country. Well now the hurricane has passed but Ellie has no idea if Victor is safe as she revealed that during the night they lost communication.

“There was a tropical storm heading towards Providencia and then overnight it had turned into a category 5 hurricane,” noted Ellie. “I last heard from Victor last night at about midnight. He lives right by the beach but he was heading to shelter with his sister…and when I woke up this morning I still haven’t heard anything.”

In the clip, Ellie was brought to tears as she imagined all the terrible things that could have gone wrong during the hurricane.

“Category 5 is usually catastrophic,” remarked Ellie. “It feels like death just knowing the destruction that’s happened there, it’s so heartbreaking.”

Is Victor okay after the category 5 hurricane?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star soon got support from her friend Hiromi who we’ve come to know as the voice of reason--despite having just met her.

Last week Hiromi didn’t hold back on sharing her concerns about Ellie selling all her things and moving to Providencia to be with Victor after he cheated on her.

Ellie didn’t listen to Hiromi and as far as we know she has every intention to still join Victor on the island. But after finding out that her friend had not heard from Victor following the hurricane Hiromi was just as concerned.

“It’s terrifying, I don’t know how she can function right now. I mean worst-case scenario? I don’t even wanna think about it,” confessed Hiromi.

In the clip, Ellie continued to air her concerns about Victor’s safety,

“He was at his other sister’s house on the island, you know, away from the water but it’s like, it’s just wood house,” explained the TLC cast member. “So I’m just hoping that they left the house and they went to something like you know more like a concrete structure…like maybe a community center that they are supposed to evacuate to.”

Check out the clip below and watch the full episode tonight to find out what really happened to Victor.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.