90 Day Fiance The Other Way spoiler: Ellie is faced with Victor’s infidelity

Ellie arrived in Hurricane Iota-decimated Providencia with Victor during the last episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Her focus has been on making sure Victor is alright and assessing the damage.

However, in next week’s episode, Ellie’s best friend Hiromi will remind her to come back down to Earth and remember that Victor did her dirty by cheating on her just seven months prior.

Victor cheated on Ellie by having an entire relationship with another woman in Providencia behind Ellie’s back. Ellie only found out when the other woman messaged her to stop trying to communicate with Victor. When Ellie confronted Victor, he said that the woman trapped him, but that it was over between them and that he was sorry.

Ellie accepted his apology and moved on, but her friends wanted her to take the infidelity seriously and not forget that the incident is part of Victor’s character, and they need to talk about it.

During next week’s episode of The Other Way, Ellie will call her friend Hiromi to give her an update on what has been going on since she arrived in Providencia.

When Hiromi asks if Ellie has seen Victor’s place yet she replies, “Yeah, our little house, like, survived.”

Hiromi will then go on to interject, “I don’t want to sound insensitive but, the infidelity and stuff, it’s not over. Do you have that in your head?”

Ellie will respond, “I mean, honestly, I really didn’t think about that til just now.”

Ellie Rose has been bashed by 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers for her naivete

As soon as The Other Way viewers heard that Ellie was selling her business and all her possessions to move down to Providencia for a man who had an entire relationship with someone else behind her back, they thought Ellie was crazy.

The 90 Day audience was baffled by what Ellie was willing to give up for someone who wronged her. A lot will depend on how Ellie approaches the cheating and how Victor will respond.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.