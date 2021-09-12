90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Evelin revealed what her real dreams in life are

Evelin discussed what her goals in life are. Pic credit: TLC

Evelin has famously said in the past that getting married has never been on her radar as an aspiration in life. On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, she expanded on what her actual dreams really are.

During the episode, Evelin admitted that she and Corey are already married which is something that she has been keeping from her family and everyone else.

Before telling her secret, Evelin explained in a private interview that she has mixed feelings about wedding dress shopping and went on to elaborate on why.

Evelin Villegas explained what her dreams in life really are

Evelin was emotional while wedding dress shopping with her sisters. She explained where her emotions were coming from and divulged what her dreams in life are.

Evelin said, “I have mixed feelings about this wedding dress shopping because never in my entire life [did I] dream about a wedding because it has never been my dream.”

She continued, “My dream is to travel the world and have a business and give my family a good life. Not really to get married.”

Whether it was her dream or not, Evelin is married to Corey now. They do have a business together, but it doesn’t sound like she is counting their business as part of her dreams. Evelin’s commitment to her family is also apparent, so she may not be too far off from what she wants out of life.

Will Evelin Villegas ever be happy with Corey Rathgeber?

Evelin has been widely criticized for the way she treats Corey and how she never seems satisfied with his effort. Viewers condemn her double standard as well because she gets mad about Corey being with other people while they’re on a break but won’t let him have emotions over her flings.

Evelin and Corey have been together for almost six years, and if they can come back to the love and respect they had for one another in the first place then they have a good shot at a happy life.

Corey still has more to tell Evelin about his short relationship with the girl in Peru and it may cause irreparable damage to their already fragile relationship.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sunday 8/7c on TLC.