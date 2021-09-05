90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Biniyam calls out Ariela for removing engagement ring prior to ex-husband’s visit

Ariela Weinberg removes her engagement ring ahead of her ex-husband’s arrival. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers were absolutely outraged when Ariela revealed during the premiere that her ex-husband was planning to visit her in Ethiopia. The revelation garnered a ton of backlash from those who saw the episode, and her fiancé, Biniyam, wasn’t too pleased about it either.

Some people have called out the new mom for inviting her ex-husband, Leandro, into her home to make Biniyam jealous. However, according to Ariela, she and her ex are best friends and have been for several years.

Despite the outrage on social media, Ariela doesn’t understand what all the hoopla is about. But viewers will certainly have a lot more to talk about when the new episode airs tonight.

Ariela Weinberg dresses up for her ex-husband’s arrival

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers were already giving Ariela the side-eye for inviting her ex-husband to visit her in Ethiopia, but things will get even worse in the upcoming episode.

In a clip, Leandro’s quarantine is over and Ariela is excited and nervous to finally see her ex.

“My ex-husband Leandro arrived in Ethiopia three days ago, and he finally gets out of quarantine this afternoon,” noted Ariela in her confessional.

Next, we see her dressed up as she prepares for his visit, but even fiancé, Biniyam, points out that her outfit is not what she would normally wear. Her attire is much fancier than anything we’ve seen her in and her fiancé questions why that is.

“Today Leandro is coming. I’m not happy about it,” admitted Biniyam. “Her clothes look different today. She’s wearing a skirt, she’s wearing heels, things she doesn’t do often. I don’t like that Ari is running around for him.”

Biniyam calls out Ariela for not wearing her ring

Before Leandro’s arrival, Ariela decided to get her nails done so that she could look “put together.”

However, when Biniyam accompanies her to the nail salon he notices something is missing from Ariela’s finger and the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star immediately asked, “Where’s your ring?”

“Sometimes. I don’t wear it when we go to the nail salon,” responded Ariela.

“You doesn’t wear it for nail salon, or for Leandro?” remarked Biniyam.

Despite Ariela’s explanation that it was just an “honest mistake,” Biniyam wasn’t exactly buying that explanation.

“Just think about my side…today he’s come, Leandro, and then you forget,” remarked the Ethiopian native.

Do you think Ariela not wearing her engagement ring was just an oversight or was it because of Leandro’s visit?

Check out the clip below and watch the entire scene play out in tonight’s episode.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.