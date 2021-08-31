90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers react to Biniyam’s sisters’ position on Ariela’s ex coming to visit

Viewers shared what they thought about Biniyam’s sisters’ assessment of Ariela’s ex’s visit. Pic credit: TLC

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way just started and fans already have an iconic line from Biniyam’s sister Wish talking about Ariela’s choice to have her ex-husband Leandro visit.

Wish called Ariela’s decision to have Leandro visit and stay in the house with them, “white people s**t.” She backed it up by saying that situation would never ever fly in African culture.

Viewers thought that line was wildly appropriate for the situation and took to Instagram to give their opinions on the now-famous line.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers expressed their opinions on Biniyam’s sister’s comments

When Ariela tried to explain why she was having her ex-husband stay with them in Ethiopia Biniyam’s sisters weren’t having it and Wish had an explanation of her own. She said, “I think this is white people s**t.”

Viewers loved that Wish dropped her honest opinion and many agreed with the sentiment over Ariela’s reasoning that Leandro is just her best friend as she tried to normalize being friends with her ex.

One fan page shared a picture of the scene with a caption at the top of the picture saying, “All of the 300,000 hours of 90 day fiance I’ve watched has led to this beautiful poetic :::chefs kiss::: moment.”

Another person thought Ariela’s reasoning went beyond Wish’s assessment. They remarked, “Nope, not even white people s**t.”

Another person, seeming to speak from white culture didn’t even want to take responsibility for Ariela’s decision. They said, “no it’s not normal s**t.”

Ariela Weignberg’s ex-husband’s visit will cause problem between her and Biniyam Shibre

Biniyam is already extremely wary and uneasy about Ariela’s ex-husband Leandro’s visit. Biniyam thinks it’s inappropriate but Ariela has given him no choice but to accept that the visit is happening.

Ariela claims that Leandro will always be in her life and that’s something Biniyam will have to deal with whether he likes it or not. Aside from Biniyam and his sisters, their live-in nanny also thinks the visit is strange and disrespectful.

To make matters worse, later in the season, Ariela will return to America with their son and without Biniyam, which is what his ex-wife did. He fears he will lose his son and girlfriend all after Leandro’s visit to Ethiopia.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.