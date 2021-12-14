90 Day Fiance: Tarik Myers has a message for Hazel as their breakup continues to play out on social media

Tarik and Hazel’s breakup plays out on Instagram. Pic credit: TLC

The breakup saga between 90 Day Fiance couple Hazel Cagalitan and Tarik Myers is nowhere near over, and it’s all playing out on social media.

After months of speculation about the couple’s relationship, Tarik shared news of his split from Hazel on Instagram a few days ago. Since then, more and more details and accusations have been revealed about the pair’s marriage.

From what we know so far, Hazel has left the home she shared with Tarik and lives in another state with friends. However, it doesn’t appear that she and Tarik are in contact because his messages to her are usually via social media.

Tarik had another message for his estranged wife, and he opened up via social media once again in a lengthy post.

Tarik Myers has a message for Hazel Cagalitan

The 90 Day Fiance star had a lot to say to his wife in what appears to be a now-deleted message recently shared on Instagram.

In the lengthy post, Tarik seemed to be having second thoughts about his split from Hazel and claimed he wrote the message against the advice of friends and family.

“I know the people around you are telling you to protect yourself and cut all ties with me,” wrote Tarik. “I’m being told to do the same thing and quickly.”

He continued, “My problem with that is, if in protecting myself there’s even a chance it might hurt you in any way then I simply can’t bring myself to do it.”

Is Tarik Myers having second thoughts about his breakup with Hazel?

The message posted by the 90 Day Fiance star hints at Tarik wanting to make amends with his wife.

“We both made decisions too fast,” wrote Tarik. “Mistakes don’t have to be final. I can and will back off of my positions you don’t agree with.”

The reality TV personality continued, “It’s not too late for us to see each other for who we really are again.”

While Tarik seems to be pleading for his wife back, Hazel is trying to move forward with the divorce. A friend of Hazel’s recently created a GoFundMe account on her behalf to raise $10,000.

According to the fundraiser, Hazel has been going through a state of depression due to mental and emotional abuse, and the money raised will go towards hiring a therapist and a lawyer.

“Please help send support for former reality TV star of 90 Day Fiance Hazel Villaroya Myers in the healing process of her mental state in finding a good therapist and a good Lawyer,” wrote the creator of the page Larry Carter.

The GoFundMe page was created three days ago, and with only $135 raised so far, they are nowhere near the $10,000 goal.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.