90 Day Fiance: Syngin Colchester has a cheeky message for the haters

Syngin Colchester got cheeky with his 90 Day Fiance haters in a recent social media post. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Syngin Colchester has ramped up his social media presence lately and just topped it off with a cheeky message to his haters.

Syngin posed naked with a sun emoji on his backside as he gave a double message to his followers on Instagram.

The first part of his message was about telling his haters what part of his body they could kiss and the second part was a promotion of his adult content.

90 Day viewers most recently watched Syngin on The Single Life where his official breakup from Tania Maduro and first foray back into dating was highlighted.

Syngin Colchester showed off his backside with a message to his haters

Syngin shared a post on Instagram that he geotagged, “BUM BUM,” which featured a picture of him from the back.

He was completely naked in the photo save for a sun emoji that covered his behind. His long hair flowed down his back as he gazed out from a mountain towards the ocean.

In the caption, Syngin wrote, “Let’s burn them cheeks..This one is for the haters😉😛, you can kiss my @@$ Hahahaha.”

He followed that sentiment up by saying, “link in bio.” There, his followers can find links to his Cameo and adult content on the site Unfiltrd.

Syngin’s post got more than 4,000 likes and 300 comments.

Syngin Colchester has been unabashed and living in California

Syngin has been feeling himself lately because this is not the only confident post he has shared. Last week he shared a frontal beach photo wearing swim trunks where he showed off his body and made fun of himself.

He called his body an “Uncle bod,” because he, “won’t be a daddy hahahah..”

Syngin’s posts come as he has been enjoying life in California after announcing that he moved to the Golden State to pursue farm living.

While on 90 Day Diaries and through his Instagram he has talked about his interest in sustainability and living off the grid and appears to be pursuing that dream now.

On The Single Life, viewers saw him travel cross country from Connecticut to start his life in Arizona but he seems to have decided that Arizona wasn’t for him.

Whether 90 Day fans will see Syngin within the franchise is unknown at this point, but his now-ex, Tania has been spotted filming for Season 3 of The Single Life.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.