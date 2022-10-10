90 Day Fiance: Steven Johnson shares throwback photos of relationship with Alina Shaimardanova

Steven shared throwback photos with Alina in commemoration of a special day. Pic credit: @steven.j.johnston/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Steven Johnston gave an update to fans on his relationship with his now-wife, Alina Shainardanova. He shared a current picture followed by several throwbacks.

Season 3 viewers watched then-25-year-old Steven and then-20-year-old Alina meet in Turkey, intending to get married.

Throughout the course of the show, many red flags from Steven presented themselves, and Alina’s friends and family urged her not to get married to him, but she took the plunge in the end. Viewers also reacted negatively toward Steven as the season was airing and hoped Alina would not marry him.

Steven is happily showing that he and Alina are very much still together and are celebrating the anniversary of meeting in person for the first time after corresponding online.

The first photo in the five-photo carousel was a picture of Alina and Steven in what looks to be present times.

The pair both smiled, showing their teeth as they rested their heads on one another for the selfie.

Steven Johnston shared throwbacks from his relationship with Alina Shaimardanova

Steven then shared three throwback photos of him and his Russian bride Alina’s first meeting together. They both took their moms with them on that first meeting trip, although they weren’t pictured.

The photos showed Steven and Alina looking happy together as they posed in front of different European landscapes.

In the caption, Steven wrote, “3 years ago to this day my two-week-long first date with Alina ended but my new life with her was just beginning ❤️😘.”

Steven also included a surprise photo in the second slide of a cat.

The cat sat on a piano as Steven acknowledged in the caption, “- swipe to see Mr. Noodle and pics from our first date!!”

Steven got called out during The Other Way Tell All

At the Tell All for Season 3 of The Other Way, Steven admitted to having inappropriate sexual conversations with nine different women after his marriage to Alina.

Steven’s ex-girlfriend also took the stage to corroborate Steven’s inappropriate behavior with her while he was supposed to be in a committed relationship with Alina.

Steven also expressed that he had strong sexual urges but apologized for his actions in talking with other women. Alina forgave him, but that did not stop Steven from plugging the fact that he wanted a threesome with Alina.

