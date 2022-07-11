90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto ‘really nervous’ that she could be pregnant

Is Stephanie Matto pregnant? Pic credit: Stepanka/YouTube

Stephanie Matto and her new beau are still going strong after being together for about a year. So strong that the couple could be starting a family much quicker than they intended.

During an appearance on 90 Day Diaries, Stephanie aired concern that she could be pregnant and admitted to being nervous about that possibility.

In a clip for the upcoming episode, Stephanie told her friend, Heather, about what pregnancy could mean for her health. She suffers from aplastic anemia –a disorder that affects the body’s ability to produce enough blood cells.

Due to this, pregnancy could be risky for the 31-year-old.

Stephanie Matto’s health could be at risk if she’s pregnant

Stephanie opened up about her French guy a few months ago after a failed attempt at dating on 90 Day: The Single Life.

The TLC star hasn’t revealed much about him except he’s a businessman who lives in Paris. She hasn’t shared his name and has made deliberate attempts to hide his face on social media.

Now things could be heating up between the couple amid a pregnancy scare which will play out on the upcoming episode of 90 Day: Diaries. In the clip, Stephanie had a chat with her friend Heather and confessed to being a “couple [of] weeks” late and “freaked out” that she could be pregnant.

“I know deep down I’m not ready to bring a child into this world,” admitted Stephanie in her confessional. “I’m not at a point in my life where I’m able to do so. My boyfriend lives in another country. I just recently went into remission, I recently got my health back.”

Stephanie Matto is ‘really nervous’ about a possible pregnancy

In the clip for 90 Day Diaries, Stephanie noted that her French boyfriend wants to have kids despite her hesitancy to start a family right now. However, there’s something he doesn’t know.

“I know Frenchy really wants to have kids but we haven’t discussed the risks associated with me being potentially pregnant so it’s very, very scary,” said Stephanie.

After speaking with her friend, the reality TV personality decided to take a pregnancy test to find out her fate.

“I’m just gonna take these three minutes lay down in bed [and] try to calm my nerves,” said Stephanie as she waited for the results. “The idea of having the responsibility of keeping another human alive is just so much to even think about.

She continued, “The possibility of my health suffering or potentially relapsing because of pregnancy or taking two steps back with my health is so scary…I’m just really nervous for these results.”

As for the results, you’ll have to watch the show to see how that plays out.

90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.