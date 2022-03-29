90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda slams critics who think she’s with Gino for his money

Jasmine Pineda proved why she isn’t with Gino Palazzolo for his money. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda proved that she isn’t with Gino Palazzolo for his money after Before the 90 Days viewers accused her of being a gold digger.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days introduced viewers to Jasmine and Gino, a seemingly unlikely pair.

However, the couple has proven that they’re perfect for each other, despite some hiccups in their relationship along the way.

During the last episode of Before the 90 Days, Gino offered to pay for Jasmine’s rent at her apartment along with utilities and other expenses, despite losing his job amid the pandemic and relying on his life’s savings to get by financially.

Jasmine Pineda addresses people marrying for money

Jasmine must have received backlash after the episode aired because she took to her Instagram Stories to share a message pertaining to the reasons that people get married.

“There are 2 reasons why people get married: love or money,” Jasmine told her 68.7k Instagram followers.

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Next, Jasmine had some advice for her followers who might be looking for a partner who is financially well-off: “If you’re gonna get married for money, marry someone who is filthy rich. Like unlimited budget.”

Jasmine continued her message and noted that just because Gino offered to pay her rent does not mean that he is independently wealthy.

Jasmine slams 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers who think she’s with Gino for his money

“What a joke people saying it’s for money because of someone who paid one month of rent,” Jasmine continued. “But I appreciate the gesture ❤.”

As 90 Day Fiance viewers watched this season, Gino is very frugal, as he’s on a limited budget. However, some viewers felt he could have shelled out more than $270 for Jasmine’s engagement ring.

Jasmine didn’t seem to mind how much Gino paid for the ring, although she questioned whether the diamonds were real after they got engaged.

Aside from money, Before the 90 Days viewers were unsure if Jasmine and Gino had what it takes to make it to the altar because of some other squabbles. Most notably, Gino sent topless pics of Jasmine to his ex, which seemed like a deal-breaker that was sure to end their relationship.

However, Jasmine decided to forgive Gino and said she couldn’t “hate” him for what he did. “I just can’t. It’s not in my nature. I forgive everyone because hate is the cancer of the soul,” Jasmine told her followers.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.