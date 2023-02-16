90 Day Fiance star Anny Francisco looks spicy in red for Valentine’s Day look

90 Day Fiance star Anny Francisco stepped out looking dazzling for Valentine’s Day.

The Season 7 alum went for a spicy red hot look that complemented her figure and went with the occasion.

Anny wore a white bustier top with a deep plunge in the center and paired it with high waisted red pants and red open-toed shoes. She wore a red cropped fur coat over her shoulders.

For accessories, Anny went with a charm bracelet and a crocodile-patterned handbag.

Annie had blonde streaks in her naturally dark hair, and she styled it down and straight.

In the caption, Anny wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day 🤣I wish you guys be so happy in love how u show here in social media 😘😘😘😘outfit @shopakira.”

She received a lot of praise for her bold look, including lots of heart and heart eyes emojis from 90 Day Fiance cast members like Tania Maduro, Julia Trubkina, Varya Malina, and Paola Mayfield.

Anny Francisco dressed up for Valentine’s Day. Pic credit: @anny_dr02/Instagram

Anny Francisco promotes a hair care brand called Celebrity Style by Noemi

In September 2021, Anny added blonde to her hair, which can be seen in her red hot photo.

To keep her hair looking sleek and fly, it seems like Anny has a go-to hair product that she uses and promotes.

On her TikTok, Anny shared a video of herself getting her hair washed in a basin at a salon. Next, she held up the bottle of the product she was using for her hair: Celebrity Style by Noemi Reviver Hair Repair Shampoo.

Anny was filmed with her hair in barrels before the video cut to a close-up of the shampoo and its accompanying conditioner.

Another part of the video was a boomerang-style clip of Anny turning in the salon’s swivel chair while her hair was sleek, shiny, and gliding through the air as she turned.

The last frame of the video showed Anny looking polished in the salon chair as she held the Celebrity Style by Noemi shampoo in her hand and moved way up to the camera.

Celebrity Style by Noemi has an Instagram page, @celebritystylebynoemi, where they describe themselves as a “Dominican Hair Salon.”

Their Linktree shares the company motto, “Noemi Dominican Hair Salon | Where we enhance your style to be like a Celebrity.”

@annyfrancisco The best products para pelo procesado por quimico y pelo reseco… si quieres probarlo escribeme ♬ CUFF IT – Beyoncé

2022 was an unimaginably difficult year for Anny Francisco and Robert Springs

While Anny seems to be stepping into 2023 with confidence and social media postings, 2022 was a very dark year for her and her husband, Robert Springs.

On April 21, 2022, Anny announced that she and Robert’s seven-month-old son Adriel had passed away. She did not give away the exact reason for baby Adriel’s passing but did say he “was a fighter… his heart couldn’t take it.”

Anny and Robert received an outpouring of support from 90 Day Fiance fans as well as their fellow cast members.

Over the months that followed Adriel’s passing, Anny shared several nostalgic posts about him, including photos from doctors and hospital visits.

After Adriel’s death, Anny and Robert took a hiatus from 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk where the couple had been staples of the spinoff. In late 2022, they returned to their commenter roles on the show.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-9 are available to stream on Discovery+.