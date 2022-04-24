90 Day Fiance spoilers: Shaeeda Sween thinks Bilal’s ‘home’ is dilapidated

Shaeeda is not pleased with the aesthetics of Bilal’s “home.” Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween has officially witnessed Bilal’s “home.”

Shaeeda was anything but pleased when it came to touring the home.

Bilal is playing tricks on Shaeeda, unbeknownst to her

During last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, viewers got a glimpse into Bilal’s life and all of his foolery.

Bilal decided that it would be an excellent idea for him to go ahead and pretend as though he lived in a run-down home, out in the middle of essentially nowhere, to ensure that Shaeeda was not after him for his money.

Bilal went out of his way to ensure that Shaeeda knew nothing about his finances, as he thought that she would use him for money.

Bilal openly admitted that anytime Shaeeda would ask to see his car or his house, he would always say no.

Bilal had feared that if he had shown Shaeeda his actual life, she would essentially become a gold digger and not love him for who he is.

Although Shaeeda doesn’t know that Bilal is tricking her, she can still be honest about her feelings towards the house he is showing her.

Shaeeda does not like the home and thinks that it looks ‘dilapidated’

Shaeeda’s first impressions of the home were anything but amused.

Shaeeda thought that the home looked very old, and she saw that the ceiling was falling, and all the while, Bilal was there trying to make everything seem as though it was fine.

Shaeeda pointed out that the ceiling was peeling; however, Bilal overlooked it and continued the tour.

At one point of the tour, Bilal even referenced the home as an “antique.”

Shaeeda was not aware that she would be staying in such a run-down home. She imagined that she would be living in a more modernized home with updated appliances and a much more livable space.

Bilal’s inability to be honest with Shaeeda made Shaeeda very fearful for their future together.

Shaeeda feels as though Bilal could potentially be hiding more things from her.

Even though Shaeeda has yet to find out where Bilal lives, she can sense that something is definitely off between the two and that Bilal is hiding something.

The two are certainly in for a whirlwind relationship at the speed they are going.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.