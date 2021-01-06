90 Day Fiance spoilers: Is Natalie Mordovtseva pregnant?

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance is turning into a wild ride. And a big part of that is thanks to one of the show’s returning couples, Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva.

Originally featured in Season 7 of the franchise, Mike and Natalie were one of the couple’s whose differences were striking from the beginning.

However, for all they’ve been through, the couple seems to be finding a way to make it work as their journey is followed through the latest season.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

After a long hiatus on Instagram, Natalie has recently started uploading photos to her account and a few of the pics have fans wondering if she and Mike are hiding a bigger secret.

90 Day Fiance fans wonder if Natalie is pregnant

While the Natalie shown on the show is fairly slim, her recent uploads show a much more voluptuous figure and it has left fans scratching their heads.

Most of the recent posts feature a smiling Natalie, but only show her body from the chest up. Fans have inquired if that’s because she’s trying to hide a growing baby bump.

One of the first posts in question shows Natalie in a beautiful, deep red dress, posing in front of a Christmas tree.

She captioned the post, “Waiting for the New Year to come!”

Immediately fans noticed that Natalie’s face and bosom seemed more full.

“That doesn’t look anything like her,” noted one follower.

Another wrote, “She looks bigger. Maybe she’s pregnant [shrugging shoulders emoji]”

“Are you pregnant?” asked another follower.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Mordovtseva (@nataliemordovtseva)

Other fans accuse Natalie of getting plastic surgery

Natalie and Mike’s story may be unfolding during the current season. And it seems that they’ll have plenty of hurdles to overcome before their 90 days are up, but fans seem more focused on Natalie’s altered appearance.

An alternate theory fans have come up with for her changing looks is that she got plastic surgery.

“Nice picture, but she definitely had surgery. Go easy on the makeup…” a follower said in the comments section.

Another poked fun at Natalie’s previous comments on french toast, writing, “Oh can’t eat French toast it’s not healthy. but let me go under the [knife].”

“Did Mike [get] prepared for new year’s this time!? (Buying new boobs),” asked another follower.

Regardless of whether Natalie is pregnant, gaining weight, or undergoing plastic surgery, so long as she continues posting selfies, she’s likely to keep receiving similar criticism.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.